Limousin store heifer sells to £1,130 at Lisnaskea Mart

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Mart this week sold to a good steady demand for all sorts with many more required to satisfy a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS:

Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £1,130 (£191), 540kg Charolais to £1,100 (£203), 540kg Charolais to £1,050 (£194), 530kg Charolais to £1,040 (£196).

COWS & CALVES: Lisnaskea producer £1,160 for second calver and heifer calf.

STORE BULLOCKS: Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Limousin to £800 and 420kg Limousin to £730. Aghalane producer 380kg Limousin to £690.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £710 and 320kg Limousin to £620. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Simmental to £710, 350kg Simmental to £615 and 300kg Simmental to £580. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £695, 330kg Charolais to £675, 300kg Charolais to £675, 280kg Charolais to £665, 260kg Charolais to £655 and 320kg Shorthorn to £500. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £650, 250kg Charolais to £600 and 240kg Charolais to £590. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £600, 280kg Limousin to £580 and 250kg Limousin to £560. Aghalane producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £565 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Hereford to £575, 270kg Hereford to £535, 290kg Hereford to £505, 240kg Hereford to £495, 280kg Hereford to £475, 240kg Hererford to £470, 240kg Hereford to £450 and 230kg Hereford to £425.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £785, 260kg Charolais to £555 and 270kg Charolais to £530. Derrylin producer 430kg Limousn to £730 and 380kg Limousin to £640. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £605. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 320kg Limousin to £625, 310kg Limousin to £600, 280kg Limousin to £600 and 310kg Limousin to £525. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £600. Aghalane producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £595.