Lisahally Mart: Excellent entry of cattle

There was an excellent entry of cattle at Lisahally Mart which sold to a great demand on Wednesday.

Bullocks sold to £1,235 for 570kg, heifers sold to £1,220 for 580kg and fat cows sold to £1,087.50 for 750kg.

BULLOCKS: Matthew Blair £1,235/570kg, £1,165/580kg, £1,155/560kg, £1,150/550kg, £1,130/580kg, £1,115/560kg, J and H Foster £115/550kg, £1,175/560kg, £1,115/510kg, £1,080/520kg, £1,065/500kg, £1,055/500kg, £1,050/490kg, £1,035/520kg, £1,035/500kg, £1,030/490kg, £1,020/480kg, £1,010/510kg, £1,005/510kg, Matthew Blair £995/480kg, £990/540kg,£970/500kg, £970/500kg, J Foster £960/480kg, £945/520kg, £920/470kg, £915/480kg, £900/440kg, £895/450kg, £885/500kg, £885/510kg, £855/450kg, John Dodds £860/580kg, William Harkin £855/520kg, Columba Feeny £855/450kg, S and D Whiteside £890/390kg.

HEIFERS: John Arbuckle £1,220/580kg, G Christie £1,065/530kg, £965/450kg, £955/480kg, Patrick McNicholl £1,020/510kg, £985/530kg, £895/500kg, David Crockett £860/460kg, John Arbuckle £845/490kg, £825/490kg, £810/500kg, David Crockett £830/440kg, £815/410kg, £785/390kg, £740/420kg, £740/370kg, A McCloy £700/390kg, C, Devine £670/360kg, £645/360kg, D Crockett £660/360kg, A McCloy £700/390kg, £645/370kg, £605/370kg, J Crampsie £585/330kg.

FAT COWS: Owen McDevitt £1,087.50/750kg, £910.80/690kg, George Hamilton £879.10/590kg, Violet McClelland £873.60/560kg, Owen McDevitt £806.0/620kg, £777.20/580kg, C Cooke £701.50/610kg, D McLaughlin £667/580kg, R Killen £615.60/540kg.

Fat lambs sold to £100 on Tuesday at Lisahally Mart.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Robert Leslie £100/5kg,Reid Clarke £96.80/24kg, M McConway £96/25kg, Stuart Caskie £9580/23kg, Stephen Johnston £95.20/25kg, N Mitchell £95/31kg, Brian Johnston £95/24kg, Kenneth Johnston £94.20/24kg, Andrew Olphert £93/23kg, Bellarena Est £92/22kg, Robert Devine £91/22kg, Graema Christie £90.80/22kg, Alan Hogg £89, John Dodds £86.50/22kg, Brian McCullagh £86/21kg, W McConway £86/21kg, Barney O’Kane £86/21kg, Gerard Doherty £85.80/21kg, C McCrudden £85/21kg, John Cuthbert £85/22kg, W Patterson £84.50/21kg.

FAT EWES: Leslie Blair £103, D and T Irwin £102, John Dodds £93, R and G Hamilton £93, £92, C McCrudden £96, N Mitchell £94,Andrew Olphert £93, N Mitchell £92.50, John Smyth £90, Ballerena Est £88, John Halcrow £86, Robert Devine £84,C McCrudden £80, William Duncan £80, Brian McCullagh £79.50, S Devine £79, Alan Hogg £79, Alexander McDonald £77, R and G Hamilton £70.