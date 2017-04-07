Lisahally Mart: Excellent trade for sheep, fat lambs to £94

There was a full yard of stock on Tuesday at Lisahally Mart with an excellent trade throughout.
FAT LAMBS: M and F MCNicholl £94/34kg, Seamus McCloskey £93.80/30kg, Leslie Robinson £92.80/26kg, John Connolly £92.50/32kg, S Miller £92/26kg, £91.80/24kg, Mildred Rutledge £91/22kg, £89.50/23kg, John Connolly £90.80/23kg, Owen McDevitt £90.50/28kg, £90/7kg, Martin Doherty £90.50/26kg, Rodney Hutchinson £90/25kg, Hugh McNicholl £89.80/25kg, Liam Bryson £89.50/23kg, Owen McDevitt £89/24kg, Norman Thompson £88.80/25kg, D Hall £88/22kg, Richard Blair £85.50/24kg, Constant McCrudden £84.50/23kg.
STORE LAMBS: Norman Thompson £73, John Cuthbeth £71.50, Rodney Hutchinson £71, William Douglas £70, R Olphort £65, £64, David Devenney £64.50, Patrick Duffy £64, Columba Feeney £60.
FAT EWES: S Dillen £95, John Dodds £90, Norman McFarland £90, Russell Millen £89, Noel McDaid £87, Kelly Farms £86, Amanda Scott £84, Kyle Blaor £81, William Douglas £81, William Irwin and Son £81, T McDaid £81, Kelly Farms £86, Amanda Scott £84, Kyle Blair £81, £80, William Douglas £81, William Irwin and Son £81, T McDaid £81, S Daly £80, £79. Martin Doherty £75.