Lisahally Mart: Heifers sell to £1,260 for 620kg

A strong trade on Wednesday (September 13th) throughout the sale at Lisahally Mart.
Bullocks sold to £1,255 for 610kg, heifers sold to £1,260 for 620kg and fat cows sold to £1,036.20 for 660kg.
BULLOCKS: Gary Miller £1,255/610kg, £1,215/630kg, Kieran McShane £1,190/600kg, £1,160/630kg, £1,090/590kg, Michael McShane £1,180/600kg, £1,150/590kg, £1,115/580kg, Hamilton Sayers £1,165/570kg, £1,160/600kg, £1,065/510kg, £1,050/470kg, Gary Miller £1,150/580kg, John Arbuckle £1,140/540kg, £1,045/460kg, James McCollum £1,100/570kg, £1,045/600kg, Gary Miller £1,080/530kg, Robert Devine £1,060/500kg, Robert Wallace £1,050/520kg, Kieran McShane £1,040/550kg, D Nesbit £1,040/510kg, G Christie £1,040/530kg, David Smyth £1,030/560kg, Sharon Donnell £1,020/610kg, Richard Craig £1,020/540kg, Andrew McKinley £1,000/590kg, Robert Wallace £1,000/500kg, Robert Rutledge £995/520kg, £990/530kg.
HEIFERS: Andrew McKinley £1,260/620kg, Brendan Derry £1,250/660kg, Owen McDevitte £1,240/610kg, James McCracken £1,200/610kg, £1,190/620kg, Andrew McKinley £1,190/620kg, Mervyn McKinley £1,170/660kg, Owen McDevitte £1,155/590kg, I Smyth £1,145/530kg, £1,140/500kg, Mervyn McKinley £1,145/620kg, £1075/600kg, £1,055/600kg, Brendan Deery £1,140/640kg, £1,100/630kg, Owen McDevitte £1,105/520kg, £1,085/540kg, Michael McShane £1,095/530kg, J Smyth £1,090/510kg.
FAT COWS: J Duffy £1,036.20/660kg, Patrick Brogan £1,029.60/720kg, Hamilton Sayers £1,003/590kg, Robert Wallace £930.10/710kg, £903.90/690kg, £800.40/690kg, Paul Armstrong £755/500kg, Columba Feeney £748.80/480kg, Thomas Patton £720.80/680kg, Thomas Conway £719.80/610kg, S McGuinness £719.20/620kg, Robert Thompson £708/600kg, Thomas Patton £699.30/630kg, Hamilton Moore £706.80/570kg, John Logue £663/650kg.
