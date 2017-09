Lisahally Mart: Male calves sell to up to £1,050

Strong weanling prices last Saturday (September 23rd) at Lisahally Mart with male calves up to £1,050 and females £920 for 380kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John McClelland £1,050/540kg, £1,000/500kg, £930/490kg, £920/470kg, £900/450kg, Robert Scott £980/500kg, £945/480kg, Adam Dunlop £900/430kg, £865/390kg, Violet McClelland £900/450kg, £800/370kg, S and D Whiteside £880/440kg, Robert McClelland £830/420kg, John Griffith £800/380kg, Robert Scott £800/400kg, Jeffrey Baird £770/270kg, J and R Young £755/410kg, John Keys £740/290kg, £740/280kg, Denis McCann £735/290kg, Robert McClelland £730/290kg, John Griffith £730/330kg, Violet McClelland £730/340kg, Jeffrey Baird £725/440kg, J Keys £725/300kg, John Young £715/360kg, John Baxter £715/280kg, £670/20kg, S Devine £705/330kg, Robert Hyndman £700/360kg, William and Raymond £700/260kg, Denis McCann £695/250kg, £670/260kg, John Keys £665/260kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALES

C Farrell £920/380kg, C Dillon £900/360kg, Robert McClelland £765/380kg, Violet McClelland £735/360kg, Adam Dunlop £735/330kg, Denis McCann £75/280kg, £730/270kg, William and Raymond Boyd £700/380kg, £680/280kg, £645/250kg, £635/230kg, Alan Thompson £675/300kg, Robert Scott £670/310kg, R Killen £660/320kg, £630/290kg, J Key £640/60kg, Adam Dunlop £635/300kg, Samuel Milar £630/250kg, Violet McClelland £625/260kg, J and R Young £615/340kg, Edward McLaughlin £600/250kg, R Killen £590/280kg, £590/270kg, Donald Young, £580/210kg.

A steady trade for sheep throughout.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Alaistair Buchanan £84/24kg, Brian Johnston £81/26kg, John Gilfillan £81/25kg, John McShane £81/25kg, F Gormley £80.50/26kg, Michael McShane £80.20/25kg, Stephen Johnston £80/24kg, William Brolly £80/25kg, Stuart Parkhill £80/25kg, F Gormley £80/26kg, John Holloway £80, S Devine £79.50/24kg, David Smyth £79/25kg, £78.50/23kg, Robert Quigley £78/23kg, Amanda Scott £77/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

T Brolly £75.20, Brian McCullagh £75, David McMurray £75, Hugh O’Connor £75,Wiliam Brolly £74.50, James O’Kane £74, Giilian McDaid £72, S Gurney £60, Adrian O’Kane £56.50.

FAT EWES

Mathew McCorkell £110, £81, £79, Hugh McGuinness £70, Arthur Rainey £70, Robert Blackburn £67, John McShane £64 and David Hawthorn £57.

BREEDING EWES

Michael O’Neill £118, £118. £118 and £110.