Lisnaskea Mart: Charolais male sells to £705 for 230kg

A smaller entry this week mostly weanlings with a strong demand for all classes with a 230kg Charolais male to £705 (£306.50 per 100kg) and a 190kg Charolais male selling to £570 (£300 per 100kg).

Heifers sold to £620 for a 240kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (£258 per 100kg) and £600 for a 250kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (£240 per 100kg) and many more could be sold to good advantage.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £915 and 470kg Charolais to £900. Cornafanog producer 400kg Limousin to £785, 290kg Limousin to £645 and 250kg Limousin to £580. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £785, 300kg Charolais to £700, 230kg Charolais to £705, 270kg Charolais to £690, 240kg Charolais to £660 and 250kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £775 and 270kg Charolais to £540. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Simmental to £745 and 370kg Simmental to £690. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £755, 350kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £745, 260kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £715, 260kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £635, 220kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £520 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £490. Garrison producer 260kg Charolais to £575, 190kg Charolais to £570 and 170kg Charolais to £460. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £560. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £470, 250kg Limousin to £465, 200kg Limousins to £430 three times and 200kg Limousin to £405.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 500kg Hereford to £835. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Hereford to £735 and 410kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £690. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £620. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £620 and 250kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £600. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £620 and 250kg Charolais to £610. Garrison producer 170kg Charolais to £400.

COWS & CALVES

Lisnaskea producer 04 cow and heifer calf to £900. Derrylin producer springing heifer to £900. Derrylin producer third calver and bull calf to £750 (both Aberdeen Angus) and third calver and heifer calf (both Aberdeen Anguss) to £680. Lisbellaw producer 2010 Aberdeen Angus cow and Shorthorn bull calf to £740.