Lisnaskea Mart: Heifer and bull calf sell to £1,410

Another good entry this week at Lisnaskea Mart with a lot of smaller sorts on offer however trade was brisk and lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES

Newtownbutler producer heifer and bull calf to £1,410. Newtownbutler producer 06 cow and bull calf to £1,320. Newtownbutler producer 02 cow and heifer calf to £1,000. Aghalane producer 09 cow and heifer calf to £900.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisbellaw producer 390kg Limousin to £860. Rosslea producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Rosslea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £800, 230kg Charolais to £695, 250kg Charolais to £660 and 270kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Hereford to £795. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £795 and 280kg Charolais to £700. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £745 and 320kg Limousin to £695. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to 3715, 240kg Charolais to £665, 270kg Charolais to £630, 240kg Charolais to £590, and 260kg Charolais to £580. Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £640, 210kg Charolais to £580 and 220kg Limousin. to £585. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Limousin to £580 and 220kg Charolais to £545. Corranny producer 240kg Limousin to £545. Springfield producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £455. Garrison producer 190kg Charolais to £505. Kinawley producer 160kg Aberdeen Angus. to £405. Rosslea producer 200kg Limousin to £475.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £810. Derrylin producer 460kg Simmental to £750, 370kg Hereford to £645 and 360kg Simmental to £645. Rosslea producer 420kg Hereford to £735, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Simmental to £700, 440kg Simmental to £660 and 330kg Simmental to £550. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £660. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £620, 230kg Charolais to £565, 230kg Charolais to £535 and 250kg Charolais to £475.Kinawley producer 260kg Charolais to £620, 230kg Charolais to £525 and 150kg Charolais to £370. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £610, 270kg Limousin to £580 and 210kg Charolais to £525. Corranny producer 270kg Limousin to £605, 230kg Limousin to £550, 200kg Charolais to £480, 170kg Limousin to £470 and 200kg Limousin to £450. Rosslea producer 200kg Limousin to £580, 160kg Limousin to £465, 170kg Limousin to £410, 170kg Limousin to £405 and 150kg Limousin to £400. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Charolais to £545. Newtownbutler producer 190kg Simmental to £515, 220kg Limousin to £470, 240kg Limousin to £455, and 210kg Limousin to £450.