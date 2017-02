Markethill: Excellent entry of 1,100 sheep, heavy hoggets to £81.20 each

An entry of 1,100 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 1st February returned a firmer trade for fat hoggets and cull ewes.

Heavy hoggets sold to 333p per kilo for 24.4 kilos at £81.20 each. All good quality pens sold from 320p to 332p per kilo. Demand for our heavy hoggets is slower.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to 380p per kilo for 20 kilos at £76 each. All good quality pens sold from 340p to 371p per kilo.

Stores sold to 397p per kilo for 15 kilos at £59.50 each. Main demand sold from 360p to 393p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £92 each. Plainer ewes sold from £45 to £65 each.

In the breeders ring doubles sold from £170 to £220 each. Good quality singles sold from £120 to £150 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Loughgall farmer: 24.4k, £81.20, 333p: Cullyhanna farmer: 24.6k, £81.80, 333p: Belleeks farmer: 25k, £83, 332p: Glenanne farmer: 24.4k, £80.80, 331p: Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £80, 329p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24.7k, £81, 328p: Scarva farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p: Lisnadill farmer: 25.2k, £81.50, 323p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Loughbrickland farmer: 20k, £76, 380p: Loughbrickland farmer: 20.6k, £76.50, 371p: Dromore farmer: 20k, £73.50, 368p: Dromore farmer: 21k, £77, 367p: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.6k, £78.50, 363p: Moira farmer: 20k, £71.50, 358p: Lisnaskea farmer: 20k, £71, 355p: Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.7k, £76.80, 354p.

STORES: Newtownhamilton farmer: 15k, £59.50, 397p: Corbet farmer: 15k, £59, 393p: Dyan farmer: 16.9k, £65.50, 388p: Dyan farmer: 217.5k, £67, 383p: Lisnaskea farmer: 16.5k, £63, 382p: Mowhan farmer: 16.8k, £64, 381p, Mullabawn farmer: 18.3k, £69, 377p.