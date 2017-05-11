Markethill Mart: 1,200 sheep come under the hammer

There was an entry of 1,200 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 10th May.

An increased entry of 580 spring lambs sold in another very strong trade.

Light lambs sold to a top of 456p per kilo for 21.5 kilos at £98 each for a Middletown farmer.

All good quality light lambs sold from 430p to 446p per kilo for 21.3 kilos at £95 each.

Heavier lambs sold to 422p per kilo paid for 75 lambs in one batch weighing 23.2 kilos at £97.80 each for a Jerrettspass farmer.

A Poyntzpass farmer sold 38 lambs at 23.5 kilos at £98.20 each.

Several pens of heavier lambs sold from £95 to £98.80 each and from 380p to 420p per kilo.

A small number of hoggets sold in a good demand to a top of 362p per kilo for 25 kilos at £90.50 each.

A large entry of fat ewes sold to £107 each with all good ewes from £80 to £99 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £65 to £75 each.

A smaller entry of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand although good quality stock was scarcer.

Doubles sold from £180 to £208 with top quality singles selling at £195, £190 and £180 each.

Main demand for singles from £140 to £165 each.

HOGGETS: Lislea farmer: 25k, £90.50, 362p; Dungannon farmer: 24k, £86.50, 361p; Loughgall farmer: 24.8k, £86.50, 349p; Armagh farmer: 26.7k, £90, 337p; Markethill farmer: 26k, £86.50, 333p; Dungannon farmer: 25.5k, £80, 314p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Annaghmore farmer: 24.5k, £98.50, 402p; Portadown farmer: 24.7k, £98, 397p; Cookstown farmer: 24.2k, £95.80, 396p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.4k, £98, 386p; Armagh farmer: 25k, £95.80, 382p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £91.50, 381p.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS: Armagh farmer: 21.5k, £98, 456p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.3k, £95, 446p; Loughgilly farmer: 21.4k, £95.50, 445p; Keady farmer: 22k, £97.50, 443p; Belleeks farmer: 21.4k, £93.80, 438p; Scarva farmer: 21.3k, £93, 437p; Tandragee farmer: 22.5k, £98.20, 436p; Tandragee farmer: 22k, £96, 436p; Portadown farmer: 21.5k, £93.50, 435p.