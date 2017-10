Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,075

An entry of 270 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 24th October sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold to £155 per 100 kilos for 696k at £1,075 followed by £153 per 100 kilos for 768k at £1,175.

Main demand from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £124 for 704k at £870 and up to £1,030 for 860k at £120 per 100 kilos.

Main demand from £112 to £123 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Warrenpoint farmer 710k, £1,200, £169.00; Crossmaglen farmer 696k, £1,075, £155.00; Cullyhanna farmer 768k, £1,175, £153.00; Belleeks farmer 696k, £1,060, £152.00; Crossmaglen farmer 632k, £950, £150.00; Crossmaglen farmer 700k, £1,050, £150.00; Cullyhanna farmer 788k, £1,175, £149.00; Richhill farmer 760k, £1,080, £142.00; Cullyhanna farmer 854k, £1,185, £139.00; Crossmaglen farmer 910k, £1,200, £132.00; Warrenpoint farmer 742k, £975, £132.00.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 590k, £730, £124.00; Dungannon farmer 704k, £870, £124.00; Moira farmer 644k, £790, £123.00; Dungannon farmer 658k, £795, £121.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 860k, £1,030, £120.00; Newry farmer 692k, £825, £119.00; Newry farmer 712k, £845, £119.00; Markethill farmer 802k, £935, £117.00.

CALVES

180 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand.

Bull calves sold to a top of £435 for a six week old Simmental.

Main demand for top quality bulls from £240 to £330 each.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £290 each.

Heifer calves to £325 for a six week old Blue.

Main demand from £200 to £265 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £435; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £350; Fleckvieh £330; Fleckvieh £305; Fleckvieh £305; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £290; Simmental £285; Fleckvieh £285.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £265; Belegian Blue £265; Belgian Blue £250; Belgian Blue £240; Hereford £235; Aberdeen Angus £220; Aberdeen Angus £210.