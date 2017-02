Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1500 for 1000k

The 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 14th February continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Beef bred cows to £1500 for 1000k Sim (150).

Main demand from £145 per 100k to 3168p/k for 746k at £1250.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £105 per 100k to £114 per 100k for 644k at £735.

Top price of £880 for 790k (111).

Second quality Friesians from £85 per 100k to £100 per 100k with the poorest types from £60 per 100k to £80 per 100k.

The 160 calves sold in a steady trade.

Good quality bulls from £240 to £310 each.

Heifers from £200 to £295 each for Lim.

Stronger bulls sold from £370 to £520 each with stronger heifers to £525 each.

Cull cows: Richhill producer 746k, £1250, 168p/k; Cullyhanna producer 664k, £1085, 163p/k; Irvinestown producer 616k, £980, 159p/k; Banbridge producer 662k, £1040, 157p/k; Middletown producer 888k, £1375, 155p/k; Irvinestown producer 574k, £885, 154p/k; Banbridge producer 696k, £1045, 150p/k; Irvinestown producer 574k, £855, 149p/k; Armagh producer 672k, £1000, 149p/k; Scarva producer 672k, £1000, 149p/k; Banbridge producer 1000k, £1500, 150p/k.

Friesian cows: Caledon producer 644k, £735, 114p/k; Lisburn producer 682k, £765, 112p/k; Kilkeel producer 652k, £730, 112p/k; Derrynoose producer 790k, £880, 111p/k; Keady producer 714k, £770, 108p/k; Caledon producer 698k, £750, 107p/k; Kilkeel producer 640k, £685, 107p/k; Cullyhanna producer 748k, £795, 106p/k.

Bull calves: £310 BB; £300 SHB; £295 Ch; £295 Lim; £290 Her; £285 Her; £270 Lim; £265 BB.

Heifer calves: £295 Lim; £280 BB; £270 AA; £225 BB; £210 Her; £205 AA; £200 Her; £195 AA.