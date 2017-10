Markethill Mart: Bullocks sell to a top price of £1,480

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 14th October sold in a steady trade for all stock.

BULLOCKS

240 store bullocks maintained their recent trade with forward bullocks selling to a top of £1,480 paid for a 660k Aberdeen Angus bullock £224 per 100 kilos from a Hilltown farmer.

All good quality lots sold steadily from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £200 to £259 per 100 kilos for a 350k Blonde at £910 from a Co Fermanagh farmer followed by 350k Charolais at £880 from a Keady producer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £165 per 100 kilos for 510k at £840 from a Keady farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 662k, £1,480, £224.00; Tynan farmer 564k, £1,210, £215.00; Richhill farmer 590k, £1,240, £210.00; Lisburn farmer 518k, £1,085, £209.00; Lisburn farmer 520k, £1,085, £209.00; Tynan farmer 576k, £1,200, £208.00; Hilltown farmer 542k, £1,125, £208.00; Armagh farmer 576k, £1,195, £208.00; Richhill farmer 646k, £1,340, £208.00.

Friesian bullocks

Keady farmer 510k, £840, £165.00; Dromara farmer 524k, £850, £162.00; Keady farmer 516k, £800, £155.00; Collone farmer 552k, £850, £154.00; Poyntzpass farmer 652k, £935, £143.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Fermanagh farmer 352k, £910, £259.00; Derrynoose farmer 352k, £880, £250.00; Derrynoose farmer 380k, £900, £237.00; Collone farmer 342k, £805, £235.00; Fermanagh farmer 398k, £935, £235.00; Collone farmer 382k, £890, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 452k, £1,045, £231.00; Fermanagh farmer 392k, £895, £228.00; Keady farmer 456k, £1,020, £223.00.

HEIFERS

170 heifers sold in a steady trade.

Forward heifers sold to £219 per 100 kilos for 530k Limousin at £1,170 from a Benburb farmer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos.

Suitable middleweights sold steadily from £195 to £228 for 378k Charolais at £860 from a Keady farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Benburb farmer 534k, £1,170, £219.00; Benburb farmer 508k, £1,100, £217.00; Benburb farmer 526k, £1,135, £216.00; Gilford farmer 536k, £1,140, £213.00; Benburb farmer 536k, £1,130, £211.00; Tynan farmer 546k, £1,125, £206.00; Benburb farmer 524k, £1,050, £200.00; Drumlough farmer 516k, £1,020, £198.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 378k, £860, £228.00; Tandragee farmer 390k, £860, £221.00; Tassagh farmer 434k, £960, £221.00; Keady farmer 400k, £870, £218.00; Newry farmer 444k, £955, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 394k, £845, £215.00; Benburb farmer 482k, £1,025, £213.00; Newry farmer 494k, £1,045, £212.00; Benburb farmer 474k, £1,000 £211.00.

WEANLINGS

150 weanlings maintained a steady trade.

Good quality light males from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos for a 270k Charolais at £675 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Stronger males sold from £190 to £217 for 406k Limousin at £880 from a Lisnadill producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £257 for a 222k Charolais at £570 from a Derrynoose producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 406k, £880, £217.00; Armagh farmer 416k, £890, £214.00; Keady farmer 446k, £920, £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k, £840, £195.00.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 270k, £675, £250.00; Newry farmer 286k, £710, £248.00; Portadown farmer 266k, £645, £242.00; Newry farmer 264k, £640, £242.00; Portadown farmer 264k, £620, £235.00; Keady farmer 230k, £540, £235.00; Lisnadill farmer 316k, £730, £231.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2,020 paid for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £1,850 for a Limousin cow and bull calf.

Several others sold from £1,000 to £1,150 each.