Markethill Mart: Cows sell to £209 for 524kg at £1,095

180 cull cows sold in a stronger trade.

Cows sold to £209 for 524kg at £1,095.

Fleshed beef bred cows sold to £181 for 592kg Limousin at £1,070.

Main demand from £130 to £164 for 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £142 for 526kg at £745.

Second quality Friesian cows from £115 to £129 with the poorest cows from £60 to £84 per 100kg.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 592kg, £1,072, £209, 592kg, £1,070, £181, Crossmaglen farmer 752kg, £1,290, £164, Armagh farmer 882kg, £1,425, £162, 662kg, £1,050, £159, Keady farmer 844kg, £1,295, £153, Portadown farmer 580kg, £860, £148.

Friesian cull cows

Caledon farmer 526kg, £745, £142, Portadown farmer 426kg, £590, £138, Caledon farmer 500kg, £660, £132, Benburb farmer 570kg, £750, £132, 564kg, £740, £131, Caledon farmer 454kg, £565, £124.

Calves

140 calves in a very strong demand.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £260 to £530.

Good quality bull calves sold from £285 to £540.

Bull calves

Charolais £540, £530, £525, Aberdeen Angus £500, £490 and Hereford £465.

Heifer calves

Charolais £530, Aberdeen Angus £440, Belgian Blue £415 and Aberdeen Angus £400.