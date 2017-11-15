Markethill Mart: Cows sell to £209 for 524kg at £1,095

180 cull cows sold in a stronger trade.
Cows sold to £209 for 524kg at £1,095.
Fleshed beef bred cows sold to £181 for 592kg Limousin at £1,070.
Main demand from £130 to £164 for 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £142 for 526kg at £745.
Second quality Friesian cows from £115 to £129 with the poorest cows from £60 to £84 per 100kg.
Cull cows
Banbridge farmer 592kg, £1,072, £209, 592kg, £1,070, £181, Crossmaglen farmer 752kg, £1,290, £164, Armagh farmer 882kg, £1,425, £162, 662kg, £1,050, £159, Keady farmer 844kg, £1,295, £153, Portadown farmer 580kg, £860, £148.
Friesian cull cows
Caledon farmer 526kg, £745, £142, Portadown farmer 426kg, £590, £138, Caledon farmer 500kg, £660, £132, Benburb farmer 570kg, £750, £132, 564kg, £740, £131, Caledon farmer 454kg, £565, £124.
Calves
140 calves in a very strong demand.
Good quality heifer calves sold from £260 to £530.
Good quality bull calves sold from £285 to £540.
Bull calves
Charolais £540, £530, £525, Aberdeen Angus £500, £490 and Hereford £465.
Heifer calves
Charolais £530, Aberdeen Angus £440, Belgian Blue £415 and Aberdeen Angus £400.
