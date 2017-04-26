Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,440

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,440 at Markethill on Tuesday 25th April this was paid for a calved Ayrshire heifer from a local farmer.

The same owner received £1,410 for a calved Ayrshire heifer and £1,130 for a calved Ayrshire cow.

A Whitecross farmer received £1,400 and £1,160 for two calved heifers.

Stewartstown producer sold three calved heifers at £1,410, £1,400, £1,330 and a Middletown producer received £1,320 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS: 150 cull cows continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Beef cows sold from £130 to £164 for a 640k Lim at £1060.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £123 for 640k at £790 and up to £915 each paid for a 780k cow (117).

Second quality Friesian cows from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bulls sold to £154 per 100 kilos for a 902k bull at £1,390.

Several more bulls sold from £110 to £134 for 920k at £1,240.

Cull cows: Portadown farmer 646k, £1,060, £164.00; Cullyhanna farmer 736k, £1,140, £155.00; Scarva farmer 608k, £940, £155.00; Collone farmer 646k, £985, £153.00; Markethill farmer 702k, £1,030, £147.00; Armagh farmer 642k, £925, £144.00; Armagh farmer 780k, £1,110, £142.00.

Friesian cull cows: Keady farmer 644k, £790, £123.00; Portadown farmer 662k, £800, £121.00; Scarva farmer 720k, £870, £121.00; Markethill farmer 658k, £795, £121.00; Markethill farmer 754k, £910, £121.00; Crossmaglen farmer 648k, £780, £120.00; Caledon farmer 758k, £910, £120.00; Portadown farmer 628k, £745, £119.00.

CALVES: 120 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand. Good quality bull calves to £370 for a four week old Lim.

Main demand from £250 to £360. Heifer calves to £330 for a four week old Sim.

Good quality heifers from £230 to £325 each.

Bull calves: Lim £370; Ch £360; Lim £355; Daq £330; Lim £330; Ch £320; Lim £305; Lim £300; Lim £295.

Heifer calves: Sim £330; BB £330; Lim £325; Lim £320; Sim £315; Sim £310; Lim £285; Ch £270; Sim £265.