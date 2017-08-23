Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,550

Dairy stock sold to a top price of £1,550 at Markethill on Tuesday, August 22nd which was paid for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £1,180 for a calved heifer.

A Markethill farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,480 an in-calf shorthorn heifer from a Kilkeel producer sold at £1,040.

CULL COWS: 150 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £135 to £177 per 100 kilos for 780k at £1,400.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £115 to £130 per 100 kilos for 608k at £790 and up to £895 paid for a 710k Friesian £125 per 100 kilos.

Second quality cows from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos and the poorest cows from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Clean heifers sold at £209 per 100 kilos for 568k at £1,185.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 792k, £1,400, £177.00; Annalong farmer 678k, £1,160, £171.00; Keady farmer 694k, £1,140, £164.00; Loughgall farmer 534k, £775, £145.00; Armagh farmer 632k, £910, £144.00; Markethill farmer 794k, £1,140, £144.00; Richhill farmer 678k, £965, £142.00; Newry farmer 778k, £1,100, £141.00; Newry farmer 698k, £985, £141.00.

Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 608k, £790, £130.00; Armagh farmer 646k, £825, £128.00; Markethill farmer 702k, £890, £127.00; Cranfield farmer 652k, £825, £127.00; Newry farmer 716k, £895, £125.00; Newry farmer 644k, £800, £124.00; Dungannon farmer 636k, £790, £124.00.

CALVES: 150 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality bull calves to £380 for a two week old Hereford.

Main demand from £260 to £350.

Good quality heifer calves sold to a top of £400 for a Limousin.

All good quality heifers sold from to £240 to £360 each.

Bull calves: Hereford £380, Belgian Blue £350, Limousin £345, Charolais £330, £320, Simmental £300, Simmental £295 and Hereford £295.

Heifer calves: Limousin £400, Aberdeen Angus £360, Limousin £340, Hereford £300, Charolais £300, Simmental £280, Limousin £275, Limousin £270.