Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,580

Dairy stock sold to a top price of £1,580 at Markethill on Tuesday, July 18th paid for a calved heifer from a Loughbrickland farmer.

CULL COWS: 70 cull cows sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows from £135 to £159 per 100 kilos for 704k at £1,120.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £129 per 100 kilos and up to £885 paid for 730k at £120 per 100 kilos.

Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Tassagh farmer 704k, £1,120, £159.00; Armagh farmer 700k, £1,080, £154.00; Newry farmer 582k, £890, £153.00; Keady farmer 652k, £980, £150.00; Keady farmer 618k, £900, £146.00; Stewartstown farmer 730k, £1,040, £142.00; Collone farmer 758k, £1,075, £142.00; Richhill farmer 654k, £920, £141.00; Collone farmer 716k, £1,000, £140.00.

Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 558k, £720, £129.00; Cullyhanna farmer 700k, £875, £125.00; Keady farmer 684k, £830, £121.00; Keady farmer 736k, £885, £120.00; Markethill farmer 668k, £780, £117.00; Banbridge farmer 742k, £865, £117.00; Newry farmer 710k, £815, £115.00; Keady farmer 772k, £880, £114.00.

CALVES: 90 dropped calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £300 to £400 each paid for a five week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £320 each.

Bull calves: Simmental £400; Limousin £380; Aberdeen Angus £380; Limousin £375; Hereford £370; Limousin £330; Limousin £325; Limousin £325.

Heifer calves: Limousin £320; Aberdeen Angus £265; British Blue £285; British Blue £255; British Blue £280; Limousin £260.