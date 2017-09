Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sells to a top price of £2,080

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,080 at Markethill on Tuesday 26th September this was paid for a calved Holstein heifer from a Middletown producer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £1,830 for a calved heifer the same owner received £1,420 for a calved heifer, several more sold from £1,200 to £1,270 each.

CULL COWS

160 cull cows. Beef bred cows from £130 to £177 per 100 kilos for 750k Limousin at £1,325.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £110 to £131 per 100 kilos for 660k at £865.

Top price Friesian £950 for 760k (£125).

Second quality Friesian cows from £88 to £100 per 100 kilos and poor quality cows were in exceptionally good demand from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Newry farmer 750k, £1,325, £177.00; Collone farmer 806k, £1,200, £149.00; Derrynoose farmer 626k, £910, £145.00; Whitecross farmer 862k, £1,250, £145.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k, £895, £144.00; Keady farmer 604k, £855, £142.00; Banbridge farmer 712k, £985, £138.00; Rathfriland farmer 688k, £940 £137.00; Lisnadill farmer 692k, £925, £134.00; Newry farmer 750k, £990, £132.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 658k, £865, £131.00; Derrynoose farmer 568k, £730, £129.00; Keady farmer 760k, £950, £125.00; Poyntzpass farmer 694k, £865, £125.00; Poyntzpass farmer 698k, £835, £120.00; Mountnorris farmer 646k, £770, £119.00; Poyntzpass farmer 634k, £750, £118.00; Keady farmer 774k, £900, £116.00; Newry farmer 640k, £740, £116.00.

CALVES

120 lots in the calf ring. Good quality bulls from £240 to £310 and heifer from £200 to £270 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £310; Belgian Blue £305; Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £280; Aberdeen Angus £275; Belgian Blue £265; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Belgian Blue £255; Aberdeen Angus £250.

Heifer calves

Limousin £270; Limousin £270; Aberdeen Angus £265; Belgian Blue £265; Limousin £260; Limousin £240; Aberdeen Angus £235; Belgian Blue £235; Belgian Blue £210.