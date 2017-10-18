Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,600

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,600 at Markethill Mart on Tuesday 17th October paid for a calved Holstein heifer from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £1,570 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

230 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £171 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,080 and up to £1330 for 900k.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold £105 to £124 for 660k at £820.

Top price £920 for 820k £112 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £88 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest type from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Crossmaglen farmer 632k, £1,080, £171.00; Collone farmer 602k, £1,015, £169.00; Banbridge farmer 610k, £1,020, £167.00; Richhill farmer 662k, £1,100, £166.00; Cullyhanna farmer 900k, £1,330, £148.00; Richhill farmer 680k, £1,000, £147.00; Richhill farmer 750k, £1,100, £147.00; Richhill farmer 768k, £1,120, £146.00; Rathfriland farmer 570k, £825, £145.00; Richhill farmer 734k, £1,060, £144.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 662k, £820, £124.00; Dromara farmer 662k, £760, £115.00; Newry farmer 710k, £810, £114.00; Lisburn farmer 650k, £740, £114.00; Dungannon farmer 636k, £720, £113.00; Armagh farmer 694k, £785, £113.00; Markethill farmer 744k, £835, £112.00; Tynan farmer 824k, £920, £112.00.

CALVES

150 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady trade.

Good quality bulls sold from £300 to £420 paid for a Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold up to £335 for a three week old Hereford.

Main demand from £200 to £260 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £420; Charolais £360; Hereford £350; Belgian Blue £335; Charolais £320; Aberdeen Angus £310; Belgian Blue £305; Charolais £300.

Heifer calves

Hereford £335; Hereford £360; Belgian Blue £245; Aberdeen Angus £220; Aberdeen Angus £206; Aberdeen Angus £200.