Markethill Mart: Easier trade for fat lambs

An entry of 1,600 sheep at Markethill Mart on Wednesday 30th August sold in an easier trade for fat lambs.

Store lambs continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Cull ewe prices were also eased.

Breeding sheep returned a firmer demand.

1,140 lambs sold in an easier demand.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £84 to a top of £88 each paid for 17 lambs at 25.6 kilos 344p per kilo. Main demand from 325p to 340p per kilo.

Middleweight lambs sold to a top of 365p for 16 lambs weighing 20.4 kilos. £74.50 each. All suitable pens sold from 340p to 358p per kilo.

Light store lambs sold to 424p per kilo for 27 lambs at 15.8 kilos at £67 each for a Kilkeel farmer.

Stronger store lambs sold to 389p per kilo for 17.5 kilos at £68 each from a Mullaghbawn farmer.

Main demand sold for good quality stores sold from 350p to 390p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £80 each.

Second quality from £40 to £55 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £155. Several pens from £128 to £150.

Rams sold to a top of £400 for a shearling Texel.

Others sold at £215, £205 and £195.

HEAVY LAMBS: Newtownhamilton farmer: 25.6k, £88, 344p; Warrenpoint farmer: 25k, £85, 340p; Loughgall farmer: 25.2k, £85, 337p; Markethill farmer: 26.3k, £87, 331p; Cappagh farmer: 26k, £84.50, 325p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Mullabawn farmer: 20.4k, £74.50, 365p; Cappagh farmer: 20.4k, £73, 358p; Darkley farmer: 21k, £75.50, 359p; Newtownbutler farmer: 21k, £75, 355p; Armagh farmer: 20.5k, £73, 356p; Belleeks farmer: 20.5k, £73, 356p; Keady farmer: 20.4k, £72.50, 355p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.3k, £75, 352p; Moy farmer: 20.9k, £74, 354p.

STORE LAMBS: Kilkeel farmer: 15.6k, £67, 424p; Draperstown farmer: 15.3k, £64, 418p; Poyntzpass farmer: 16.2k, £66.50, 410p; Poyntzpass farmer: 16.4k, £67, 409p; Lislea farmer: 15.7k, £63.50, 405p; Katesbridge farmer: 16.2k, £64, 395p; Poyntzpass farmer: 17.4k, £68.50, 394p; Mullabawn farmer: 17.5k, £68, 389p; Belleeks farmer: 18k, £69, 383p; Poyntzpass farmer: 15.4k, £59, 383p; Belleeks farmer: 17.8k, £68, 382p; Camlough farmer: 14.8k, £56, 378p.