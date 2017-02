Markethill Mart: Exceptionally firm trade for cattle

Cattle trade was again exceptionally firm at Markethill on Saturday 4th February.

Buyers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

The 230 store cattle sold in a very strong demand, particularly the heavier type cattle.

Forward heifers sold to £237 per 100k for 532k Char at £1260 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Top price £1355 for 656k Char (207). Angus heifers to £213 per 100k for 550k at £1170. Main demand from £195 per 100k to £221 per 100k.

Middleweight heifers from £195 per 100k to £225 per 100k for 378k at £850 for a Keady farmer.

Second quality heifers from £180 per 100k to £190 per 100k.

Forward steers to £219 per 100k for 570k at £1250 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Top price £1360 for 656k Angus (207).

Main demand from £200 per 100k to £215 per 100k.

Good quality middleweight steers from £200 per 100k to £229 per 100k for 490k at £1120.

Friesian bullocks from £140 per 100k to £152 per 100k for 580k at £880.

The 120 weanlings sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality males from £220 per 100k to £287 per 100k for 272k Lim at £780.

Weanling heifers to £250 per 100k for 244k at £610 for a Rathfriland farmer.

A large entry in the suckler ring included an entry of in calf heifers from a Dungannon farmer.

These sold to a top of £1850, £1760, £1730 and £1700.

The sale average was £1575 each.

Forward heifers: Ballynahinch producer 532k, £1260, 237p: Newtownhamilton producer 606k, £1340, 221p: Killylea producer 550k, £1170, 213p: Newtownhamilton producer 612k, £1300, 212p: Newry producer 594k, £1260, 212p: Newtownhamilton producer 610k, £1290, 212p: 630k, £1310, 208p: Loughgilly producer 552k, £1145, 207p: Keady producer 592k, £1225, 207p.

Middleweight heifers: Keady producer 378k, £850, 225p: Keady producer 394k, £885, 225p: Mullaghbawn producer 392k, £850, 217p: Keady producer 344k, £730, 212: Mullaghbawn producer 384k, £810, 211p: Loughgilly producer 476k, £980, 206p: Killylea producer 488k, £990, 203p: Ballylane producer 474k, £960, 203p.

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton producer 570k, £1250, 219k: 606k, £1300, 215p: Newtownhamilton producer 612k, £1310, 214p: Keady producer 528k, £1130, 214p: Newtownhamilton producer 628k, £1335, 213p: Newtownhamilton producer 608k, £1280, 211p: Newtownhamilton producer 574k, £1200, 209p: Newtownhamilton 628k, £1310, 209p.

Middleweight bullocks: Ballylane producer 490k, £1120, 229p: Donaghacloney producer 364k, £830, 228p: Belleeks producer 404k, £900, 223p: Lisnaskea producer 448k, £945, 211p: Belleeks producer 454k, £950, 209p: 488k, £1010, 207p: Aughnagurgan producer 488k, £990, 203p.

Friesian bullocks: Derrynoose producer 580k, £880, 152p: 572k, £850, 149p: 662k, £960, 145p: Armagh producer 544k, £770, 142p.

Male weanlings: Annaclone producer 272k, £780, 287p: Markethill producer 218k, £620, 284p: Annalone producer 270k, £740, 274p: Keady producer 230k, £630, 274p: Annaclone producer 292k, £790, 271p: Markethill producer 278k, £745, 268p: 248k, £655, 264p: Annaclone producer 286k, £735, 257p.

Female weanlings: Annaclone producer 244k £610 250p: Collone producer 258k £640 248p: Keady producer 218k, £530, 243p: Markethill producer 248k, £590, 238p: Keady producer 244k, £580, 238p: Cortamlet producer 272k, £635, 234: Markethill producer 200k, £460, 230p: Annaclone producer 252k, £570, 226p.