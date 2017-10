Markethill Mart: Firm trade for fat lambs

An entry of 1,880 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 11th October sold in a slightly firmer trade for fat lambs.

Store trade was steady.

Cull ewe trade was firmer and a small entry of breeding stock sold in a slightly firmer demand.

Heavy lambs sold from £75 to £81 each with a top price of 318p per kilo for 25.5 kilos at £81 each.

Main demand sold from 300p to 312p per kilo.

Middleweight lambs sold to 337p per kilo for 21.5 kilos at £72.50 each.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from 315p to 330p per kilo for 23.5 kilos at £77.50 each.

Store lambs sold to a top of 391p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £68 each.

All good quality pens sold from 350p to 387p per kilo.

First quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £86 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £35 to £50 each.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold to a top of £151 with several more pens from £120 to £141 each.

Wednesday the 18th October is the final breeding ewe sale for this season.

HEAVY LAMBS

Mayobridge farmer: 25.5k, £81, 318p; Portadown farmer: 24.7k, £77, 312p; Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £76, 312p; Glenanne farmer: 25.9k, £80, 309p; Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £75.50, 308p; Lisnadill farmer: 24.6k, £75.50, 307p; Armagh farmer: 25k, £76.50, 306p; Hamiltonsbawn farmer: 26k, £79, 304p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24.7k, £75, 304p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Silverbridge farmer: 21.5k, £72.50, 337p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.5k, £77.50, 330p; Portadown farmer: 21.7k, £71, 327p; Kilcoo farmer: 23.5k, £76, 323p; Banbridge farmer: 21.9k, £70.50, 322p; Ballyroney farmer: 21.4k, £68.50, 320p; Ballyroney farmer: 21.5k, £68.50, 319p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.5k, £68.50, 319p.

STORES

Markethill farmer: 17.4k, £68, 391p; Markethill farmer: 15.5k, £60, 387p; Silverbridge farmer: 10.4k, £40, 387p; Mayobridge farmer: 13.9k, £53, 381p; Caledon farmer: 16k, £61, 379p; Markethill farmer: 16k, £60, 375p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 14.2k, £53, 373p; Caledon farmer: 16.6k, £61, 368p.