Markethill Mart: Forward heifers sell to £1,285 for 580k Charolais

Cattle numbers eased back slightly at Markethill Mart on Saturday 4th November, however cattle trade was firmer for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

190 store heifers sold in a noticeably firmer demand both for good quality and plainer quality heifers.

Good quality middleweights sold from £200 to £227 for 390k Limousin at £900 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £220 per 100 kilos for 364k at £800 from a Keady producer.

Middleweight Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £204 for 410k at £850.

Forward heifers returned a stronger demand to £221 per 100 kilos for 580k Charolais at £1,285 for a Belleeks farmer followed by £218 for 550k at £1,200 for a Dromore farmer.

All good quailty heavy heifers sold from £195 to £215 per 100 kilos.

Forward Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £185 to £206 for 530k at £1,095.

Heavy heifers

Belleek farmer 582k, £1,285, £221.00; Dromore farmer 550k, £1,200, £218.00; Aghalee farmer 562k, £1,210, £215.00; Dromore farmer 572k, £1,220, £213.00; Dromore farmer 598k, £1,240, £207.00; Dromore farmer 594k, £1,230, £207.00; Dromore farmer 564k, £1,165, £207.00; Keady farmer 532k, £1,095, £206.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 396k, £900, £227.00; Collone farmer 364k, £800, £220.00; Newry farmer 426k, £935, £219.00; Newry farmer 452k, £990, £219.00; Collone farmer 422k, £920, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 402k, £855, £213.00; Keady farmer 484k, £1,020, £211.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £835, £213.00; Newry farmer 376k, £790, £210.00.

BULLOCKS

140 bullocks also returned a firmer demand.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £217 for 548k at £1190 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £202 for 590k at £1,190 from a Middletown farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers from £200 to £226 per 100 kilos for 412k at £930 from a Annaghmore producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £140 to £171 for 628k at £1,075 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 548k, £1,190, £217.00; Cullyhanna farmer 538k, £1,155, £215.00; Armagh farmer 542k, £1,140, £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 552k, £1,160, £210.00; Tynan farmer 582k, £1,220, £209.00; Tynan farmer 568k, £1,190, £209.00; Tynan farmer 542k, £1,115, £206.00; Mowhan farmer 570k, £1,170, £205.00; Markethill farmer 538k, £1,090, £203.00.

Friesian steers

Downpatrick farmer 628k, £1,075, £171.00; Markethill farmer 638k, £1,050, £165.00; Markethill farmer 600k, £960, £160.00; Downpatrick farmer 608k, £950, £156.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 412k, £930, £226.00; Tandragee farmer 430k, £965, £224.00; Markethill farmer 408k, £915, £224.00; Newry farmer 444k, £970, £218.00; Newry farmer 414k, £900, £217.00; Belleek farmer 474k, £1,025, £216.00; Milford farmer 448k, £955, £213.00; Belleek farmer 486k, £1,030, £212.00; Annaghmore farmer Aberdeen Angus 478k, £1,010, £211.00.

WEANLINGS

150 weanlings. Good quality males sold from £220 to £291 for 290k at £845 followed by £285 per 100 kilos for 288k at £820.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £200 to £255 for 334k at £850 from a Downpatrick farmer.

Male weanlings

Collone farmer 290k, £845, £291.00; Donacloney farmer 288k, £820, £285.00; Poyntzpass farmer 244k, £670, £275.00; Donacloney farmer 286k, £770, £269.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £805, £263.00; Donacloney farmer 320k, £810, £253.00; Newry farmer 312k, £770, £247.00; Armagh farmer 342k, £830, £243.00.

Heifer weanlings

Downpatrick farmer 334k, £850, £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k, £875, £253.00; Downpatrick farmer 340k, £840, £247.00; Downpatrick farmer 306k, £715, £234.00; Loughgilly farmer 262k, £590, £225.00; Newry farmer 270k, £580, £215.00; Downpatrick farmer 332k, £740, £223.00; Poyntzpass farmer 310k, £680, £219.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,360 and £1,280 each.