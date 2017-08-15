Markethill Mart: Heavy bullocks sell to a top price of £1,560

Have your say

An entry of 730 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, August 12th sold in a steady demand in all rings.

BULLOCKS: 240 bullocks sold in an excellent demand with heavy bullocks selling to a top of £1,560 for 750k Charolais £207 per 100 kilos.

Main demand from £210 to £225 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1,375 from a Richhill farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,285 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos for 460k Charolais at £1,000 from a Dromore farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £171 per 100 kilos for 480k at £820.

Heavy bullocks: Richhill farmer 610k, £1,375, £225.00; Armagh farmer 574k £1,285, £224.00; Jerrettspass farmer 562k, £1,245, £222.00; Jerrettspass farmer 614k, £1,360, 3222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,280, £220.00; Poyntzpass farmer 564k £1,240, £220.00; Tandragee farmer 586k, £1,285,, £219.00; Armagh farmer 568k, £1,245, £219.00; Jerrettspass farmer 586k, £1,275, £218.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Dromore farmer 416k, £1,000, £240.00; Keady farmer 336k, £830, £247.00; Dromore farmer 390k, £960, £246.00; Moy farmer 382k, £925, £242.00; Cullyhanna farmer 354k, £840, £237.00; Keady farmer 424k, £960, £226.00; Keady farmer 482k, £1,090, £226.00; Dungannon farmer 442k, £995, £225.00.

Friesian bullocks: Markethill farmer 480k, £820, £171.00; Moneymore farmer 486k, £800, £165.00; Markethill farmer 524k, £875, £167.00; Moneymore farmer 508k, £835, £164.00; Dungannon farmer 564k, £920, £163.00; Moneymore farmer 552k, £900, £163.00; Coalisland farmer 592k, £960, £162.00.

HEIFERS: Nearly 300 store heifers sold in a steady demand.

Heavy heifers sold readily from £200 to £234 per 100 kilos for 538k at £1,260.

Top price in the heifer ring £1,640 for 760k Charolais at £214 per 100 kilos from a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1,000 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 538k, £1,260, £234.00; Armagh farmer 512k, £1,160, £227.00; Poyntzpass farmer 552k, £1,210, £219.00; Banbridge farmer 766k, £1,640, £214.00; Armagh farmer 544k, £1,145, £211.00; Poyntzpass farmr 506k, £1,060, £210.00; Belleeks farmer 624k, £1,290, £207.00; Tandragee farmer 558k, £1,150, £206.00; Poyntzpass farmer 576k, £1,170, £203.00.

Middleweight heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 430k, £1,000, £233.00; Ballinderry farmer 438k, £970, £221.00; Ballinderry farmer 454k, £995, £219.00; Killylea farmer 498k, £1,090, £219.00; Ballinderry farmer 496k, £1,080, £218.00; Poyntzpass farmer 458k, £990, £216.00; Killylea farmer 424k, £910, £215.00.

WEANLINGS: 180 lots in the weanling ring maintained a very firm demand.

Light male weanlings sold from £250 to £308 per 100 kilos for 208k blonde at £640.

Stronger males to £257 per 100 kilos for 346k at £890.

Light heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £274 for 228k Charolais at £625.

Stronger lots to £264 per 100 kilos for 358k at £945 from a Keady farmer.

Male weanlings: Castlewellan farmer 208k, £640, £308.00; Castlewellan farmer 196k, £600, £306.00; Castlewellan farmer 292k, £780, £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 234k, £620, £265.00; Moy farmer 346k, £890, £257.00; Keady farmer 302k, £770, £255.00; Keady farmer 272k, £720, £265.00; Keady farmer 276k, £730, £264.00.

Heifer weanlings: Markethill farmr 302k, £845, £280.00; Armagh farmer 358k, £945, £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 228k, £625, £274.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 216k, £590, £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 244k, £620, £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 258k, £650, £251.00; Armagh farmer 380k, £900, £237.00; Armagh farmer 324k, £750, £231.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,510, £1,480 and £1,400 each.