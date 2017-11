Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to £1,365 for 660k

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 11th November continued to sell in a very strong demand with prices for all stock slightly increased on the week.

HEIFERS: 210 store heifers sold in an excellent trade.

Heavy heifers sold to £1,365 for 660k Charolais from a Forkhill farmer £206 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £195 to £224 for 540k at £1,225 from a Tandragee producer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,265 for a Tandragee farmer.

Top quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos for 470k at £1,060 from a Gilford farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 546k, £1,225, £224.00; Tandragee farmer 570k, £1,265, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 584k, £1,270, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k, £1,285, £214.00; Dromore farmer 608k, £1,285, £211.00; Waringstown farmer 504k, £1,065, £211.00; Tandragee farmer 538k, £1,130, £210.00; Tandragee farmer 564k, £1,180, £209.00; Dromore farmer 598k, £1,250, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers

Gilford farmer 472k, £1,060 £225.00; Keady farmer 426k, £955, £224.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £860, £219.00; Keady farmer 406k, £880, £217.00; Annaghmore farmer 340k, £735, £216.00; Keady farmer 400k, £860, £215.00; Keady farmer 412k, £890, £216.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k, £905, £215.00; Armagh farmer 428k, £920, £215.00.

BULLOCKS

160 bullocks sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for 504k Charolais at £1,165 from a Keady farmer.

Top price £1,585 for 800k Limousin from a Richhill producer.

Middleweights sold to £224 per 100 kilos for 430k at £965 from a Keady farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to the best ever price of £1,420 for a 880k Friesian from a Richhill farmer £161 per 100 kilos followed by £156 for 740k at £1,160 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £140 to £150 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Keady farmer 504k, £1,065, £211.00; Tassagh farmer 542k, £1,130, £209.00; Katesbridge farmer 528k, £1,095, £207.00; Keady farmer 532k, £1,090, £205.00; Portadown farmer 610k, £1,245, £204.00; Camlough farmer 520k, £1,060, £204.00; Stewartstown farmer 514k, £1,045, £203.00; Scarva farmer 544k, £1,100, £202.00; Keady farmer 536k, £1,075, £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 650k, £1,290, £198.00.

Friesian bullocks

Richhill farmer 880k, £1,420, £161.00; Richhill farmer 746k, £1,160, £156.00; Dromara farmer 626k, £920, £147.00; Armagh farmer 616k, £885, £144.00; Scarva farmer 564k, £805, £143.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 430k, £965, £224.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k, £805, £218.00; Keady farmer 464k, £1,005, £217.00; Keady farmer 444k, £960, £216.00; Rathfriland farmer 364k, £780, £214.00; Keady farmer 374k, £800, £214.00; Tassagh farmer 408k, £870, £213.00; Keady farmer 476k, £1,000, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

160 weanlings. Top quality males from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos for 280k at £840 from a Camlough farmer followed by £291 for 240k Simmental at £710 from a Donacloney producer.

Top quality heifers weanlings from £210 to £271 for 264k at £715 followed by £261 for 328k at £855 from a Markethill farmer.

Male weanlings

Camlough farmer 280k, £840, £300.00; Donacloney farmer 244k, £710, £291.00; Donacloney farmer 262k, £755, £288.00; Newry farmer 270k, £775, £287.00; Donacloney farmer 260k, £745, £287.00; Lisburn farmer 240k, £670, £279.00; Newry farmer 316k, £840, £266.00; Markethill farmer 276k, £730, £264.00.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 264k, £715, £271.00; Markethill farmer 328k, £855, £261.00; Portadown farmer 284k, £700, £246.00; Newry farmer 258k, £625, £242.00; Markethill farmer 228k, £550, £241.00; Newry farmer 270k, £650, £241.00; Newry farmer 372k, £885, £238.00; Markethill farmer 316k, £730, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 276k, £640, £232.00.