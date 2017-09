Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £78 to £84 each

An entry of 1,660 at Markethill on Wednesday 27th September sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold from £78 to £84 each with all good quality pens selling from 310p to a top of 334p per kilo for 21 lambs at 24 kilos at £80.20 each followed by 333p per kilo for 13 lambs weighting 24.6 kilos at £82 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold to 358p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £73 each followed by 350p per kilo for 20 kilos at £70 each.

All good quality pens sold steadily from 330p to 347p per kilo.

Light store lambs sold from 360p to 403p per kilo for 16.4 kilos at £66 each.

Stronger stores sold to 366p per kilo for 19 kilos at £69.50 each followed by 361p per kilo for 19.4 kilos at £70 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £58 to £70 each.

Breeding hoggets sold from £115 to a top of £144.

An entry of pedigree Texel rams sold to a top of 1,200 guineas for a shearling ram.

Several more sold from 300 to 440 guineas each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 24k, £80.20, 334p; Armagh farmer; Markethill farmer: 24.6k, £82, 333p; Newry farmer: 25k, £81, 324p; Armagh farmer: 24.7k, £79, 320p; Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p; Keady farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p; Collone farmer: 24.5k, £78.50, 321p; Armagh farmer: 25.5k, £81, 318p; Poyntzpass farmer: 26.5k, £84, 317p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Portadown farmer: 20.4k, £73, 358p; Gortin farmer: 20k, £70, 350p; Gortin farmer: 20.2k, £70, 347p; Dorsey farmer: 24k, £80.20, 334p; Ballynahinch farmer: 21k, £72, 343p; Keady farmer: 21.5k, £73.50, 342p; Portadown farmer: 21k, £71.50, 341p; Markethill farmer: 21.2k, £72, 340p.

STRONG STORES

Poyntzpass farmer: 19k, £69.50, 366p; Kilkeel farmer: 19.4k, £70, 361p; Dromara farmer: 17.9k, £64.50, 360p; Plumbridge farmer: 18.9k, £67, 355p; Ballynahinch farmer: 19.2k, £68, 354p; Loughgilly farmer: 18.4k, £65, 353p.

LIGHT STORES

Loughgilly farmer: 16.4k, £66, 403p; Markethill farmer: 16.6k, £65, 392p; Ballygawley farmer: 15.5k, £60, 387p; Loughgilly farmer: 15.4k, £59, 383p; Portadown farmer: 14k, £53.50, 382p; Banbridge farmer: 15.3k, £58, 379p; Markethill farmer: 16.5k, £62, 376p; Rostrevor farmer: 13.5k, £50, 370p; Kilkeel farmer: 16k, £59, 369p.