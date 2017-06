Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £95 to £102.50

An entry of 1,000 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 7th June sold in an improved trade.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £95 to £102.50 each with a top of £102.50 paid for 22kgs at 466p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold to 474p per kilo for 19.3 kilos at £91.50 each followed by 472p per kilo for 18 kilos at £85 each.

All good quality middleweights sold from 439p to 474p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold to £104 each.

Main demand sold from £75 to £102 each. Second quality sold from £55 to £73 each.

In the breeding ring there was a complete clearance selling to a top of £200 for doubles and £185 for singles.

Next week there will be a special entry of 40 dry Suffolk/Cheviot hoggets and also 30 Suffolk/Cheviot with lambs at foot.

HEAVY LAMBS: Richhill farmer: 22k, £102.50, 466p; Lisburn farmer: 21.3k, £99, 465p; Markethill farmer: 22.3k, £101, 453p; Richhill farmer: 21k, £95, 452p; Tandragee farmer: 23.3k, £105, 451p; Mayobridge farmer: 21.7k, £97, 447p; Loughgall farmer: 23.4k, £104.50, 447p; Portadown farmer: 21.3k, £95, 446p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Richhill farmer: 19.3k, £91.50, 474p; Lisburn farmer: 18k, £85, 472p; Waringstown farmer: 19.3k, £86, 446p; Markethill farmer: 19.8k, £88, 444p; Armagh farmer: 19.4k, £86, 443p; Lisbancarney farmer: 19.8k, £87, 439p.