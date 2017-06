Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell to £95 each for 24.5 kilos

An entry of 1,050 were presented for sale at Markethill Mart on Wednesday 21st June.

Heavy lambs sold to £95 each for 24.5 kilos (400p).

Main demand sold from 352p to 397p per kilo.

Middleweight lambs sold to £98.50 for 23kilos (428p).

Lighter lambs sold to £76 for 18.5kilos (411p).

Good quality ewes sold to £116 each.

Main demand sold from £79 to £105 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £45 to £78 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £212 each and good quality singles sold to £170 each.

Final breeding sale on Wednesday, June 28th with special entry of 40 dry hoggets, Suffolk bred for a Co Tyrone farmer.

HEAVY LAMBS: Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £98, 400p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £96, 400p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.3k, £96.50, 397p; Loughbrickland farmer: 24k, £95, 395p; Tynan farmer: 24.3k, £96, 395p; Tynan farmer: 24.4k, £95, 389p; Whitecross farmer: 25k, £96.50, 386p; Scarva farmer: 25.7k, £98.50, 383p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Cullyhanna farmer: 23k, £98.50, 428p; Poyntzpass farmer: 22k, £93.80, 426p; Jerrettspass farmer: 22.6k, £96, 425p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21.1k, £89.50, 424p; Kilkeel farmer: 23.1k, £97, 420p; Newry farmer: 21.2k, £89, 420p; Middletown farmer: 22k, £92, 418p.

LIGHT LAMBS: Moy farmer: 18.5k, £76, 411p; Camlough farmer: 18.5k, £74.50, 403p; Crossmaglen farmer: 17.8k, £69.50, 390p; Tynan farmer: 19.4k, £74, 381p; Scarva farmer: 19.2k, £71.50, 371p.