Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs selling from £80 to £83 each

An entry of 1,320 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 25th October returning a firmer trade for both fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold from £80 to £83 each with the entire entry averaging 24.5 kilos at £81.50 each.

Top price of 339p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £82 each from a Kilkeel farmer followed by 24.4 kilos at £82 from a Markethill farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to 359p per kilo for 22 kilos at £79 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 358p for 21.5 kilos at £77 each from a Kilcoo producer.

Store trade was very firm. Light stores sold up to 416p per kilo for 15.5 kilos at £64.50 each from a Rostrevor farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 393p per kilo for 17.7 kilos at £69.50 each from a Swatragh farmer.

The same owner received 385p per kilo for 17.9 kilos at £69 each.

Cull ewes sold from £55 to £70 each.

Poorer quality ewes sold from £40 to £50 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Kilkeel farmer: 24.2k, £82, 339p; Markethill farmer: 24.4k, £82, 336p; Pomeroy farmer: 24.5k, £81.50, 333p; Markethill farmer: 25k, £82, 328p; Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £80, 327p; Poyntzpass farmer: 25.5k, £82, 321p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Mayobridge farmer: 22k, £79, 359p; Kilcoo farmer: 21.5k, £77, 358p; Katesbridge farmer: 21.6k, £76.80, 356p; Swatragh farmer: 20.4k, £72.50, 355p; Dungannon farmer: 21.8 kilos, £76, 349p; Portadown farmer: 22k, £76, 345p; Portadown farmer: 21k, £72.50, 345p.

STORES

Rostrevor farmer: 15.5k, £64.50, 416p; Annalong farmer: 15.6k, £64, 410p; Markethill farmer: 13.7k, £55, 402p; Draperstown farmer: 15.2k, £60, 395p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 16.6k, £65.50, 395p; Swatragh farmer: 17.7k, £69.50, 393p; Silverbridge farmer: 17k, £66.50, 391p; Markethill farmer: 14.4k, £56, 389p.