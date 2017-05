Markethill Mart: Light lambs sell to £96.50

There was an entry of 1,260 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 17th May.

An entry of 500 spring lambs sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

Light lambs sold to £96.50 for 20kgs at 482p for a Markethill farmer.

Good quality light lambs sold from 427p to 440p.

Heavier lambs sold to £103.50 for 21kilos (493p).

Hoggets sold in an improved trade with 25.5 kilos selling at £94.50 (371p) for a Killylea farmer with a Cookstown farmer getting £94.50 for 27.5 kilos (344p).

Over 300 ewes sold to £109 each with all good ewes from £80 to £105 each. Second quality ewes from £68 to £79 each.

Almost 400 ewes and Lambs sold readily.

Doubles sold from £200 to £228 with top quality singles selling at £190, £180 and £175 each.

Main demand for singles from £148 to £170.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 20k, £96.50, 482p; Portadown farmer: 20.5k, £92, 449p; Lisburn farmer: 20.9k, £92, 440p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.5k, £90, 439p; Keady farmer: 23.8k, £102, 429p; Armagh farmer: 20.6k, £88, 427p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Cullyhanna farmer: 21k, £103.50, 493p; Richhill farmer: 21.6k, £101, 468p; Moy farmer: 21.7k, £101, 465p; Madden farmer: 22.5k, £104, 462p; Glenanne farmer: 22.1k, £102, 461p; Poyntzpass farmer: 22.6k, £103.50, 458p; Keady farmer: 22.4k, £102.50, 457p; Milford farmer: 22.9k, £104.50, 456p; Richhill farmer: 24k, £104.20, 434p; Whitecross farmer: 24k, £104, 433p; Cookstown farmer: 24.5k, £104, 424p.