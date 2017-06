Markethill Mart: Quality heavy lambs sell from £95 to £101.50

An entry of 1,200 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 31st May sold in a firm trade although prices were eased slightly on the week.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £95 to £101.50 each with a top of £102 paid for 25 kilos at 408p per kilo.

The entire entry of lambs averaged £97.50 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold to 480p per kilo for 20 kilos at £96 followed by 21.2 kilos at £98.80 each at 466p per kilo.

All good quality middleweights sold from 440p to 463p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold to £97 each. Main demand sold from £70 to £95 each.

Second quality sold from £50 to £65 each.

A smaller entry in the breeding ring returned a steady demand.

Doubles sold to £185 each with singles to £165 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Keady farmer: 25k, £102, 408p; Tandragee farmer: 25k, £101.50, 406p; Portadown farmer: 24.4k, £98.20, 402p; Tynan farmer: 24k, £96, 400p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25.3k, £101, 399p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.4k, £97, 398p; Keady farmer: 25k, £99, 396p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Tandragee farmer: 20k, £96, 480p; Cullyhanna farmer: 20.5k, £95, 463p; Middletown farmer: 21.2k, £98.80, 466p; Poyntzpass farmer: 22k, £100.80, 458p; Tynan farmer: 22k, £100.50, 456p; Loughgilly farmer: 21k, £95.50, 454p; Donacloney farmer: 21.7k, £98, 451p; Keady farmer: 22.2k, £100.20, 451p.