Markethill Mart: Slightly firmer trade for fat lambs

An entry of 1,600 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 6th September sold in a slightly firmer trade for fat lambs.

Store trade and cull ewe prices were steady and breeding sheep were slower to sell.

Heavy lambs sold from £84 to £88 each and from 315p to 340p per kilo for 25k at £85 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 340p to a top of 365p per kilo for 23.7 kilos at £86.50 followed by 362p for 21 kilos at £76 each.

Light stores sold to a top of 417p for 13.3 kilos at £55.50 each.

Main demand from 360p to 408p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold from 350p to 389p paid for 19.4 kilos at £75.50 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £93 each.

Second quality from £45 to £55 each.

In the breeding ring good quality hoggets sold up to £155 each.

Several more pens selling from £135 to £150 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Caledon farmer: 25k, £85, 340p; Newry farmer: 25.2k, £85, 337p; Hilltown farmer: 25k, £84, 336p; Corbet farmer: 25.5k, £84.50, 331p; Armagh farmer: 25.7k, £85, 331p; Portadown farmer: 26k, £85, 326p; Tassagh farmer: 27.5k, £87, 316p; Armagh farmer: 27k, £85, 315p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Mayobridge farmer: 23.7k, £86.50, 365p; Loughgilly farmer: 21k, £76, 362p; Lurgan farmer: 211.3k, £76, 357p; Keady farmer: 21.7k, £77, 355p; Hilltown farmer: 21k, £74.50, 355p; Dromara farmer: 22k, £77, 350p; Magheralin farmer: 23.2k, £81, 349p; Dromara farmer: 21.8k, £76, 349p; Mayobridge farmer: 24k, £83.50, 348p.

STORES

Hilltown farmer: 13.3k, £55.50, 417p; Hilltown farmer: 12k, £50, 417p; Portadown farmer: 14k, £57.50, 408p; Armagh farmer: 16.9k, £67.50, 399p; Hilltown farmer: 15.8k, £62.50, 396p; Whitecross farmer: 16.6k, £65.50, 394p; Markethill farmer: 19.4k, £75.50, 389p; Dungannon farmer: 16.9k, £65.50, 388p; Caledon farmer: 14.9k, £57.50, 386p; Dungannon farmer: 15k, £57.50, 383p.