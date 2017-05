Markethill Mart: Spring lambs selling from £95 to a top of £100 each

An entry of 1,400 sheep at Markethill Mart on Wednesday 3rd May sold in a firm trade.

Spring lambs returned a firmer demand with several pens selling from £95 to a top of £100 each.

Light lambs sold to 443p per kilo for 21.9 kilos at £97 each followed by 441p per kilo for 21 kilos at £93 each.

Main demand from 410p to 440p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold to £100 each paid for 25 kilos.

Main demand sold from 380p to 395p per kilo.

A good entry of hoggets sold at a steady trade.

Light hoggets sold to 359p per kilo for 22.3 kilos at £80 each.

Heavy hoggets sold to £93 each and from 320p to 356p per kilo for 25.3 kilos at £90 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £80 to £96 each. Second quality from £60 to £75 each.

A very large entry of ewes and lambs continued to sell in a strong trade.

Doubles reached £278 each with several more doubles selling from £200 to £248 each.

Singles sold to £208 each with all good quality singles from £160 to £200 each.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS: Poyntzpass farmer: 21.9k, £97, 443p; Markethill farmer: 21k, £93, 441p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21.7k, £95, 438p; Ballykeel farmer: 23k, £100, 435p; Armagh farmer: 21.4k, £93, 435p; Outleckan farmer: 22k, £95.5, 434p; Tandragee farmer: 22.5k, £97, 431p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Belleeks farmer: 25k, £100, 400p; Milford farmer: 24.5k, £97, 395p; Poyntzpass farmer: 25.5k, £100, 392p; Middletown farmer: 24.5k, £94, 383p; Markethill farmer: 25k, £95, 380p; Poyntzpass farmer: 26k, £97.50, 375p; Cullyhanna farmer: 26k, £96.50, 371p.

HOGGETS: Portadown farmer: 22.3k, £80, 359p; Donacloney farmer: 21.9k, £78, 356p; Cullyhanna farmer: 22.2k, £79, 356p; Donacloney farmer: 21k, £75, 355p; Keady farmer: 25.3k, £90, 356p; Tandragee farmer: 26.2k, £88, 336p; Tullyroane farmer: 25.3k, £84.50, 334p; Middletown farmer: 22k, £76, 346p.