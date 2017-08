Markethill Mart: Steady trade for all types of sheep

Have your say

An entry of 800 store lambs at Markethill on Monday evening (August 14th) sold in a very firm trade.

Light lambs sold steadily from 380p to a top of 429p per kilo for 22 lambs 16.6 kilo at £69 from a Newry producer.

Stronger store lambs sold to 385p per kilo for 17 lambs 18.2 kilos at £70 from a Mayobridge farmer.

Several pens sold steadily from 360p to 384p per kilo.

STORE LAMBS: Poyntzpass farmer 16.1k, £69, £429p; Newry farmer 11.1k, £47, 423p; Newtownhamilton farmer 16.2k, £68 £420p; Poyntzpass farmer 13.5k, £56, 415p; Dungannon farmer 14.3k, £59, 413p; Moy farmer 15.5k, £63.50, 410p; Poyntzpass farmer 16.6k, £68, 410p; Poyntzpass farmer 16.4k, £67, 409p; Mayobridge farmer 15.6k, £63.50, 407p.