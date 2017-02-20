Markethill Mart: Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

Cattle trade was very strong at Markethill on Saturday 18th February for an entry of 450 head.

Buyers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

The 280 cattle in the store ring continued in an exceptionally firm demand.

Forward heifers sold to £1425 for 686k (208).

Several more heifers from £1200 to £1320 each.

All good quality lots from £200 per 100k to £227 per 100k for 538k at £1220 for a Forkhill farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £195 per 100k to £222 per 100k for 406k at £900.

Suitable lightweight heifers from £210 per 100k to £247 per 100k for 336k at £830 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Second quality heifers of all weights sold from £180 per 100k to £190 per 100k.

Good quality forward bullocks to £217 per 100k for 524k AA at £1135. Main demand from £200 per 100k to £215 per 100k.

Middleweight steers from £200 per 100k to £229 per 100k for 420k at£960 for a Moy farmer.

The 140 weanlings continued to sell in an excellent trade.

Good quality males from £220 per 100k to £265 per 100k for 242k at £640.

Heifers from £210 per 100k to £265 per 100k for 240k at £635.

Stronger heifers sold to £216 per 100k for 376k at £810 for a Banbridge seller.

Suckler outfits sold at £1700 and £1280.

In calf heifers sold to £1320 and £1200.