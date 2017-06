Markethill Mart: Up to £1,250 paid for beef bred cows

A small entry of 70 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 20th June continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £156 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1,000 and up to £1,250 paid for 850k (146 per 100 kilos).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £121 for 710k at £855.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Tassagh farmer 642k, £1,000, £156.00; Newry farmer 788k, £1,225, £155.00; Lisburn farmer 608k, £940, £155.00; Portadown farmer 570k £880, £154.00; Lisburn farmer 626k, £960, £153.00; Newry farmer 602k, £895, £149.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 856k, £1,250, £146.00; Armagh farmer 712k, £1,030, £145.00; Newry farmer 606k, £875, £144.00.

Friesian cull cows: Scarva farmer 710k, £855, £121.00; Collone farmer 686k, £820, £119.00; Mountnorris farmer 682k, £815, £119.00; Markethill farmer 640k, £755, £118.00; Scarva farmer 666k, £770, £116.00; Armagh farmer 712k, £820, £115.00; Warringstown farmer 718k, £815, £114.00; Markethill farmer 690k, £770, £112.00.

CALVES: A large entry of 160 calves continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Good quality heifer calves reached £420 for a six week old Charolais followed by £370 for a six week old Charolais.

Main demand from £240 to £325.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to a top of £380 for a Simmental.

Heifer calves: Charolais £420; Charolais £370; Aberdeen Angus £325; Aberdeen Angus £320; Aberdeen Angus £310; Charolais £275; Limousin £260; Limousin £250.

Bull calves: Simmental £380; Aberdeen Angus £375; Aberdeen Angus £360; Aberdeen Angus £335; Charolais £320; Aberdeen Angus £315; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £295; Belgian Blue £290.