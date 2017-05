Markethill Mart: Well fleshed beef cows sell to up to £1,300

An entry of 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd May returned the best trade so far this year particularly the well fleshed beef cows which sold steadily from £140 to £184 per 100 kilos for 626k at £1,150 and up to £1,300 paid for 710k (182 per 100 kilos).

Fleshed Friesian cows were in exceptionally good demand from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos for 690k at £970.

Main demand from £120 to £137 per 100 kilos with several cows from £1,000 to £1,115 paid for 830k (134 per 100 kilos).

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 626k, £1,150, £184.00; Newry farmer 714k, £1,300, £182.00; Cullyhanna farmer 608k, £1,100, £181.00; Armagh farmer 634k, £1,140, £180.00; Armagh farmer 710k, £1,205, £170.00; Collone farmer 706k, £1,185, £168.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k, £1,100, £166.00; Keady farmer 606k, £990, £163.00; Richhill farmer 670k, £1,080, £161.00; Markethill farmer 622k, £1,000 £161.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newry farmer 694k, £970, £140.00; Newry farmer 628k, £860, £137.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 750k, £1,025, £137.00; Richhill farmer 694k, £945, £136.00; Dungannon farmer 562k, £760, £135.00; Markethill farmer 614k, £830, £135.00; Newry farmer 682k, £920, £135.00; Scarva farmer 790k, £1,065, £135.00; Caledon farmer 780k, £1,050, £135.00; Keady farmer 830k, £1,115, £134.00.

CALVES: 170 calves sold in a very good demand with good quality bull calves from £250 to £410 paid for a five week old Char.

Angus bulls sold to £320 each.

Good quality heifer calves reached £365 paid for a Lim.

Main demand from £220 to £340 with Angus heifers to £290 each.

Bull calves: Ch £410; Lim £380; Fkv £355; Fkv £340; Fkv £325; AA £320; Sim £320; Lim £320.

Heifer calves: Lim £365; Her £340; BB £330; Lim £315; Ch £300; BB £270; BB £270.