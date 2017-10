Massereene Mart: Heavy lambs selling from £81.50 to £95 per head

With a reduced entry at Massereene Mart due to the severe weather, a buoyant trade was realised, with all weights in demand.

Lightweights selling from 320p to 342p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £75.50.

Heavy lambs selling from £81.50 to £95 per head.

Prices: Ballymena producer 30 lambs 22kg at £75.50 = 342p. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Aldergrove producer 7 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £71.50 = 333p. Carrickfergus producer 15 lambs 23kg at £76.50 = 333p. Knockagh producer 12 lambs 23kg at £76.50 = 333p. Broughshane producer 11 lambs 24kg at £81 = 331p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £81 = 331p. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 25kg at £82.50 = 330p. Carrickfergus producer 32 lambs 23.5kg at £77.50 = 330p. Randalstown producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £77.50 = 330p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 21kg at £69 = 329p. Ballynure producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £70 = 326p. Carrickfergus producer 22 lambs 21.5kg at £70 = 326p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 21kg at £68.50 = 326p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 22kg at £71.50 = 325p. Dromara producer 14 lambs 25.5kg at £83 = 325p. Parkgate producer 7 lambs 21kg at £68 = 320p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 24kg at Dromore producer 40 lambs 23kg at £74. = 320p. Tobermore producer 18 lambs 25kg at £84 = 320p.

Heavy lambs: Groomsport producer single Texel 530kgs at £95. Lurgan producer 12 lambs 21kg at £89. Antrim producer 12 lambs 21kg at £87. Cookstown producer 18 lambs 25kg at £84. Dromara producer 15 lambs 25kg at £83. Carnlough producer 21 lambs 25kg at £82.50. Randalstown producer 27 lambs 21kg at £82.50.

CAST EWES: Donaghadee producer 3 Texels at £101. Groomsport producer 2 Suffolks at £86. Groomsport producer 3 Suffolks at £80. Mallusk producer 10 Suffolks at £71. Bangor producer 11 Charollais at £71. Crumlin producer 4 Charollais at £70. Ballyclare producer 8 crossbreds at £68. Dundrod producer 26 crossbreds at £60.