Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sell to up to £101 per head

There was good numbers of spring lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart with all stock meeting a reduced trade.

Spring lambs sold up to 454p for a pen of Texels 20.5kg at £93.

Heavy lots sold up to £101 per head.

Prices: Larne producer 7 lambs 20.5kg at £93 = 454p. Larne Producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £100. Randalstown producer 30 lambs 20kg at £88.50 = 443p. Stewartstown producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £95 = 442p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Mallusk producer 13 lambs 22kg at £96.50 = 439p. Antrim producer 110 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Newtownards producer 31 lambs 23kg at £100 = 435p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 19kg at £82 = 432p. Carrickfergus producer 4 lambs 20kg at £86 = 430p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 20.5kg at £88 = 429p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £100 = 426p. Larne producer 31 lambs 19kg at £81 = 426p. Comber producer 40 lambs 20kg at £85 = 425p. Mallusk producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £87 = 424p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £87 = 424p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £91 = 423p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £99.50 = 423p. Ballyclare producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Cookstown producer 8 lambs 20.5kg at £86.50 = 422p. Parkgate producer 20 lambs 20kg at £84.50 = 422p. Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Lurgan producer 16 lambs 25kg at £100. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 29kg at £101. Kells producer 9 lambs 26kg at £100. Dundrod producer 26 lambs 25kg at £100.

CAST EWES: Dromore producer single Texel at £102. Crumlin producer 4 Charollais at £100. Carrowdore producer 16 Suffolks at £98. Magherafelt producer 9 Charollais at £96. Ballinderry producer 6 Suffolks at £92. Crumlin producer 10 Texels at £90. Gracehill producer 4 Charollais at £89. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £88. Dundrod producer 7 Suffolks at £86. Crumlin producer 6 Suffolks at £84. Muckamore producer 2 Suffolks at £82. Crumlin producer 11 Suffolks at £81. Antrim producer 13 Suffolks at £80. Cookstown producer 13 Suffolks at £80.