Massereene Mart: Heavy lots selling from £95 to £102 per head

There were good numbers of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes at Monday’s sales at Maseerenee Mart, with a strong demand for all weights and breeds.

Lightweight spring lambs selling from 420p to 445p paid for a pen of Charollais 19kg at £84.50.

Heavy lots selling from £95 to £102 per head.

Hoggets sold from 380p to 405p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £93.

In the cast ewe ring Texels sold to £115, Charollais to £110, Suffolks to £106.

Spring lambs: Crumlin producer 44 lambs 19kg at £84.50 = 445p. Lurgan producer 16 lambs 20kg at £88 = 440p. Dromore producer 8 lambs 20.5kg at £89 = 434p. Banbridge producer 20 lambs 20kg at £87 = 435p. Greyabbey producer 19 lambs 20kg at £86 = 430p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £96.50 = 429p. Antrim producer 34 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21kg at £90 = 428p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £91.50 = 426p. Ballyutoag producer 9 lambs 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Carrowdore producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £95.50 = 424p. Templepatrick producer 12 producer 23kg at £97.50 = 424p. Dromore producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Templepatrick producer 11 lambs 21kg at £88.50 = 421p; Antrim producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £94.50 = 420p.

Heavy lambs: Crumlin producer 7 lambs 26kg at £102. Antrim producer 11 lambs 26kg at £99.50. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 28kg at £99. Carrowdore producer 5 lambs 26kg at £97.50. Ballinderry producer 3 lambs 24kg at £97. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 25kg at £97. Ligoniel producer 4 lambs 24kg at £96. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 23kg at £96. Antrim producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £96. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £95,50. Antrim producer 8 lambs 23kg at £95. Aldergrove producer 2 lambs 25kg at £95.

HOGGET PRICES: Cookstown producer 33 hoggets 23kg at £93. Ballyclare producer 14 hoggets 26kg at £95.50. Carrickfergus producer 16 hoggets 24.5kg at £94. Dromore producer 42 hoggets 26kg at £94. Comber producer 14 hoggets 24kg at £90. Carnlough producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £90. Ballycarry producer 10 Hogts 21kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Antrim producer single Texel at £115. Carrowdore producer 4 Charollais at £110. Crumlin producer 3 Texels at £107. Cookstown producer 6 Suffolks at £106. Banbridge producer 7 Suffolks at £100. Portadown producer 19 Charollais at £98. Larne producer 10 Texels at £97. Crumlin producer 2 Charollais at £95. Aghalee producer 3 Texels at £94. Magherafelt producer 7 Suffolks at £94. Dungannon producer 22 Suffolks at £95.