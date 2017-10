Massereene Mart: Lambs sell for £89.50 at 24kg

With good numbers of prime lambs forward at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart with an excellent trade for all weights a complete clearance was effected.

Lambs selling from 330p to 373p paid for an excellent pen of Texels 24kg at £89.50 and a further 38 lots selling at over £80.

Prices: Crumlin producer 7 lambs 24kg at £89.50 = 373p. Tobermore producer 12 lambs 23kg at £84.50 = 367p. Dromore producer 36 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 365p. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 361p. Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 22kg at £78.50 = 358p. Comber producer 37 lambs 23kg at £81.50 = 355p. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £84.50 = 352p. Antrim producer 35 lambs 24kg at £84 = 350p. Raloo producer 23 lambs 19.5kg at £68 = 349p. Ballycarry producer 15 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Ballymena producer 45 lambs 23kg at £80 = 348p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23.5kg at £81.50 = 347p. Doagh producer 4 lambs 24kg at £83 = 346p. Broughshane producer 18 lambs 23.5kg at £81 = 345p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £80.50 = 343p. Cairncastle producer 12 lambs 22kg at £75.50 = 343p. Dundrod producer 28 lambs 24kg at £82 = 342p. Cairncastle producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Portadown producer 54 lambs 24kg at £82 = 342p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p. Templepatrick producer 27 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 24kg at £82 = 341p. Ballinderry producer 26 lambs 25kg at £85 = 340p. Ballinderry producer 19 lambs 24.5kg at £83 = 339p. Doagh producer 9 lambs 24.5kg at £82.50 = 337p. Antrim producer 27 lambs 20.5kg at £69 = 337p. Parkgate producer 7 lambs 24.5kg at £82 = 335p. Raloo producer 24 lambs 24kg at £80.50 = 335p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50 = 334p. Kircubbin producer 40 lambs 24kg at £80.50 = 334p. Glenarm producer 22 lambs 24kg at £80.50 = 334p. Kells producer 24 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 333p. Randalstown producer 11 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 24.5kg at £81.50 = 333p. Randalstown producer 24 lambs 24.5kg at £81.50 = 333p. Killyglen producer 16 lambs 27kg at £82.50. Broughshane producer 15 lambs 25kg at £80. Ballinderry producer 40 lambs 26kg at £83. Ballycarry producer 5 lambs 29kg at £85. Antrim producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Moorfields producer 23 lambs 25kg at £80. Dunloy producer 44 lambs 28kg at £83.50. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 25kg at £82. Banbridge producer 16 lambs 25kg at £82. Cookstown producer 13 lambs 24kg at £81. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 25kg at £82.50. Ballymena producer 44 lambs 24kg at £82. Glenavy producer 4 lambs 25kg at £82.50. Carnlough producer 44 lambs 24.5kg at £82. Antrim producer 29 lambs 25kg at £82.

In the cast ewe ring prices remained dull: Crumlin producer 5 Charollais at £87. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £80. Cookstown producer 5 Suffolks at £76. Crumlin producer 12 Suffolks at £74. Templepatrick producer 7 Charollais at £70. Carrickfergus producer 15 Suffolks at £70. Antrim producer 8 crossbreds at £63.