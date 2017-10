Massereene Mart: Large numbers of prime lambs coming forward

With large numbers of prime lambs coming forward at Monday’s sales at Massereene trade suffered with a reduction of price for all weights.

Trading from 300p to 325p per kg H/W.

Lamb prices: Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg at £71.50 = 325p. Magherafelt producer 46 lambs 21kg at £66.50 = 318p. Antrim producer 54 lambs 22kg at £68.50 = 311p. Ballywalter producer 29 lambs 23kg at £71 = 309p. Ballygally producer 29 lambs 22kg at £68 = 309p. Ballyutoag producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £69.50 = 309p. Kilwaughter producer 9 lambs 22kg at £68.50 = 311p. Toome producer 28 lambs 22kg at £68 = 309p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 22kg at £68 = 309p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 22kg at £68 = 309p. Cookstown producer 50 lambs 23kg at £70.50 = 307p. Killyglen producer 12 lambs 25kg at £78 = 306p. Muckamore producer 11 lambs 25kg at £78 = 306p. Ballycarry producer 26 lambs 24kg at £75 = 306p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £71.50 = 304p. Crumlin producer 39 lambs 25kg at £77.50 = 304p. Crumlin producer 19 lambs 23kg at £70 = 304p. Parkgate producer 20 lambs 24kg at £73 = 304p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 24kg at £73 = 304p. Carrowdore producer 11 lambs 23kg at £70 = 304p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 24kg at £72.50 = 303p. Kells producer 10 lambs 24kg at £74 = 302p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 22kg at £66.50 = 302p. Aughafatten producer 22 lambs 24kg at £74 = 302p. Carrickfergus producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £71 = 302p. Ballyclare producer 50 lambs 21.5kg at £64.50 = 300p. Broughshane producer 16 lambs 25kg at £75 = 300p. Glenarm producer 24 lambs 24kg at £73.50 = 300p. Dundrod producer 11 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p. Portrush producer 24 lambs 25kg at £75 = 300p. Raloo producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £67.50 = 300p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 24kg at £72 = 300p. Carnlough producer 9 lambs 22kg at £66 = 300p. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 23kg at £69 = 300p. Moira producer 11 lambs 22kg at £66 = 300p. Ballynure producer 26 lambs 23kg at £69 = 300p. Dromore producer 46 lambs 23kg at £69 = 300p.

In the cast ewe ring prices were as follows: Antrim producer 7 Texels at £89. Doagh producer single Charollais at £80. Dundrod producer Rouge ram at £83. Newtownards producer 23 Suffolks at £74. Cookstown producer 17 Suffolks at £72. Lurgan producer 22 Suffolks at £70. Ballymena producer 9 crossbreds at £64. Dunloy producer 12 crossbreds at £62.