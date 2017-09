Massereene Mart: Large offering of lambs and cast ewes

Another large offering of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart with prices again slightly down on last week in line with national trends.

Lightweight lambs selling from 335 to 362p paid for a pen of Texels 23kg at £83.

Heavy lots sold from 82 to 87 per head.

Antrim producer 24 lambs 23kg at £83 = 362p. Magherafelt producer 15 lambs 21kg at £75.50 = 360p. Carnlough producer 39 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 358p. Ballynahinch producer 36 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 23kg at £81.50 = 355p. Portadown producer 29 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 352p. Ballyclare producer single lambs 22kg at £77 = 350p. Ballinderry producer 17 lambs 24kg at £83.50 = 348p. Tobermore producer 48 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 347p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 345p. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £77.50 = 345p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 24kg at £82 = 342p. Ballycarry producer 13 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p. Randalstown producer 16 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Mallusk producer 22 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 25kg at £85 = 340p. Carrickfergus producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p. Ballinderry producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p. Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p. Templepatrick producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p. Ballinderry producer 33 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Ballyclare producer 20 lambs 22kg at £74 = 339p. Lisburn producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Glenarm producer 6 lambs 21kg at £70 = 338p. Dundrod producer 16 lambs 24kg at £81 = 338p. Ballycarry producer 3 lambs 24kg at £81 = 338p. Ballyclare producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 25kg at £84.50 = 338p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 23kg at £77.50 = 337p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 24kg at £81 = 337p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 24kg at £81 = 337p. Ballymena producer 54 lambs 24kg at £81 = 337p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £75.50 = 336p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 335p. Ballymena producer 52 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballywalter producer 24 lambs 27kg at £87. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 26kg at £86. Carnlough producer 41 lambs 29kg at £86. Dundrod producer 3 lambs 29kg at £86. Ballymena producer 38 lambs 24.5kg at £85. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 25kg at £84. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 26kg at £84. Ballyclare producer 44 lambs 25kg at £84. Dundrod producer 38 lambs 25kg at £83. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 26kg at £82.50. Larne producer 47 lambs 25kg at £82.

CAST EWES: Lurgan producer 7 Texels at £90. Greyabbey producer 9 Texels at £87. Glenarm producer 3 Dorset Horned at £80. Crumlin producer 10 Charollais at £74. Antrim producer 10 Charollais at £75. Carnlough producer 10 Blue Leicester at £80. Cookstown producer 24 crossbreds at £70. Lisburn producer 12 Suffolks at £76.