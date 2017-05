Massereene Mart: Seasonal entry of spring lambs

A seasonal entry of spring lambs met a tremendous trade at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart.

Lightweights sold from 420p to 445p paid for a pen of Charollais 22kg at £98.

Heavy lots sold from 405 to 418p paid for a pen of Texels 24kg at £100.

In the cast ewe ring good numbers forward with trade similar to last week, Texel ewes to £115, Charollais to £106, Suffolks to £104, fat rams to £108. LAMB PRICES: Moira producer 23 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Comber producer 16 lambs 21kg at £92.50 = 440p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Ballywalter producer 22 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 438p. Moira producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Templepatrick producer 27 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Glarryford producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £101.50 = 432p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p. Ballycarry producer 7 lambs 23kg at £98.50 = 428p. Glarryford producer 5 lambs 23kg at £98.50 = 428p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £96 = 427p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Ballynahinch producer 10 lambs 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Glenarm producer 2 lambs 19kg at £80.50 = 424p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Glenarm producer 3 lambs 20.5kg at £86 = 420p. Millisle producer 4 lambs 24kg at £100 = 418p. Dundrod producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £98.50 = 418p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23kg at £96 = 417p. Antrim producer 29 lambs 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Cookstown producer 16 lambs 24kg at £99.50 = 414p. Tobermore producer 24 lambs 24kg at £98 = 413p.

CAST EWES: Glarryford producer single Texel at £115. Glenarm producer 2 Charollais at £106. Glenarm producer 2 Suffolks at £104. Millisle producer 22 Suffolks at £100. Glenarm producer Single Texel at £97. Moira producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Portadown producer 3 Suffolks at £94. Templepatrick producer 10 Suffolks at £94. Ballinderry producer 2 Suffolks at £91. Portadown producer 2 Suffolks at £90.

FAT RAMS: Dundrod producer Charollais at £108. Dundrod producer Suffolk at £107. Millisle producer Suffolk at £100. Antrim producer Charollais at £98.