Massereene Mart: Texels at 22kg sell to £98.50

A tremendous entry of top quality spring lambs on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart met a slower trade, although well ahead of last year’s prices.

Lightweights selling from 420 to 448p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £98.50.

Heavies sold up to £103.50 per head.

Prices: Portadown producer 9 lambs 22kg at £98.50 = 448p. Comber producer 16 Charollais 21kg at £93 = 444p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 22kg at £96.50 = 438p. Ballycarry producer 11 lambs 23kg at £100.50 = 437p. Kells producer 30 lambs 20kg at £87 = 435p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 20kg at £86.50 = 432p. Ballymena producer 37 lambs 20kg at £86 = 430p. Templepatrick producer 18 lambs 20kg @ 86 = 430p. Dromore producer 44 lambs 21kg at £90 = 430p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £90 = 429p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Dromara producer 10 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Crumlin producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £96 = 427p Armagh producer 42 lambs 19.5kg at £83 = 426p. Glenavy producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £83 = 426p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 20kg at £85 = 425p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £95.50 = 424p. Crumlin producer 25 lambs 23kg at £97 = 422p. Antrim producer 70 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Cushendall producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £95 = 422p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 23kg at £97 = 422p. Gleno producer 17 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Glarryford producer 3 lambs 23kg at £96.50 = 420p. Antrim producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £94.50 = 420p. Crumlin producer 17 lambs 20kg at £84 = 420p. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £94.50 = 420p. Ballycarry producer 5 lambs 20.5kg at £86 = 420p.

Heavy lambs: Antrim producer 20 lambs 25kg at £103.50. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Armoy producer 34 lambs 25kg at £100. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 25kg at £100. Newtownards producer 2 lambs 26kg at £100. Larne producer 10 lambs 25kg at £99.50. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 28kg at £99, Dromara producer 5 lambs 24kg at £98.50. Crumlin producer 45 lambs 25kg at £97. Glenarm producer 34 lambs 25kg at £97. Banbridge producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50. Toomebridge producer 25 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 26kg at £96.50. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 23kg at £96. Ballycarry producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £96. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £96.50. Ballymena producer 29 lambs 25kg at £96.

Good numbers of cast ewes still coming forward, although quality not as good as last week.

Ballywalter producer 2 Suffolks at £107. Comber producer 7 Charollais at £100. Dromara producer 3 Suffolks at £96. Antrim producer single Charollais at £95. Dunadry producer 10 Charollais at £94. Doagh producer 2 Suffolks at £94. Larne producer 3 Suffolks at £93. Ballycarry producer 10 Suffolks at £90.