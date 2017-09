Massereene Mart: Texels sell £81.50 for 23kg

At Monday’s prime sheep sales at Massereene Mart all classes and weights of lambs met a further downturn in prices, again following national prices.

Lightweight lambs selling from 330p to 356p for Texels 23kg at £81.50.

Heavy lambs selling from £80 to £84 per head.

Prices: Ballymena producer 9 lambs 23kg at £81.50 = 356p. Antrim producer 17 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 352p. Portadown producer 36 lambs 22kg at £76.50 = 348p. Magherafelt producer 42 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Antrim producer 22 lambs 21.5kg at £74 = 344p. Antrim producer 17 lambs 24kg at £81.50 = 340p. Glenarm producer 50 lambs 21kg at £71 = 339p. Ballynahinch producer 18 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Antrim producer 19 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £72 = 335p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50= 334p. Carrowdore producer 12 lambs 23kg at £77 = 334p. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 333p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 332p. Glenarm producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £71.45 = 332p. Broughshane producer 23 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Ballyclare producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at £78 = 332p. Ballyutoag producer 10 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Dundrod producer 34 lambs 24.5kg at £81 = 331p. Aldergrove producer 18 lambs 22kg at £72.50 = 330p. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 22kg at £72.50 = 330p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Larne producer 10 lambs 29kg at £84. Tobermore producer 26 lambs 26kg at £83. Ballywalter producer 42 lambs 26kg at £82.50. Killinchy producer 44 lambs 26kg at £82. Ballycarry producer 27 lambs 25kg at £82. Ballymena producer 27 lambs 24kg at £81.50. Craigavon producer 54 lambs 24.5kg at £81. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 25kg at £81. Dunloy producer 47 lambs 27kg at £81. Carnlough producer 44 lambs 25kg at £80. Crumlin producer 63 lambs 25kg at £80. Carrickfergus producer 21 lambs 25kg at £80. Ballymena producer 28 lambs 26kg at £80. Randalstown producer 29 lambs 25kg at £80. Crawfordsburn producer 24 lambs 26kg at £80. Castledawson producer 8 lambs 26kg at £80. Larne producer 12 lambs 24kg at £80. Larne producer 19 lambs 25kg at £80.

In the cast ewe ring another dull trade with only Continental types meeting any demand, Groomsport producer 7 Texels at £90. Millsile producer 4 Charollais at £88. Ballymena producer 7 Suffolks at £88. Crumlin producer 7 Texels at £75. Portadown producer 12 Suffolks at £76. Carnlough producer 12 crossbreds at £72.