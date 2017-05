Massereene Mart: Texels sell to £119

A smaller turnout in all sections resulted in a firm trade for all weights at Monday’s prime sheep sales at Massereene Mart.

Spring lambs sold from 400p to 436p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £96, hoggets sold from 380p to 412p for a pen of Charollais 24kg at £99.

In the cast ewe ring Texels sold to £119, Charollais to £108, Suffolks to £104, fat rams to £115.

Spring lamb prices: Ballyutoag producer 12 lambs 22kg at £96 = 436p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 20kg at £86.50 = 432p. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Dundrod producer 7 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Toomebridge producer 22 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 23kg at £96.50 = 420p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 23kg at £95.50 = 415p. Ballymena producer single lamb 23kg at £93.50 = 411p. Carrickfergus producer 4 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Mallusk producer 2 lambs 23kg at £94 = 409p. Antrim producer 24kg at £97.50 = 406p. Muckamore producer 10 lambs 24kg at £97 = 404p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 21.5kg at £86.50 = 402p. Lurgan producer 14 lambs 20kg at £80 = 400p. Dromore producer 16 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Newtownards producer 19 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Magherafelt producer 12 lambs 23kg at £92 = 400p.

Hogget prices: Greenisland producer 4 hoggts 24kg at £99. Larne producer 10 hoggets 28kg at £96.50. Crumlin producer 22 hoggets 28kg at £96. Lisburn producer 22 hoggets 30kg at £95. Doagh producer 27 hoggets 25kg at £94.50. Larne producer 7 hoggets 25kg at £94. Portadown producer 17 hoggets 25kg at £94. Comber producer 15 hoggets 25kg at £91.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer single Texel at £119. Antrim producer 7 Charollais at £108. Muckamore producer single Charollais at £108. Crumlin producer single Texel at £107. Crumlin producer single Suffolk at £104. Cookstown producer single Suffolk at £100. Carnlough producer 10 Suffolks at £96. Lisburn producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Larne producer 7 Suffolks at £94. Lisburn single Charollais ram at £115.