Massereene Mart: Texels sell to £133, Charollais to £117

The pre Easter sale of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes attracted large numbers of stock.

Lambs sold from 400p to 430p for a pen of Texels 20kg at £86.

Lightweight hoggts sold from 355p to 392p for a pen of Dorsets 21.5kg at £84.

Heavy hoggts sold from £88 to £91 per head.

Another tremendous trade in the cast ewe ring for continental types Texels sold to £133, Charollais to £117, Rogue to £110, Beltex to £106 and Suffolks to £104.

Spring lambs: Crumlin producer 7 lambs 20kg at £86 = 430p. Moneymore producer 9 lambs 22kg at £93 = 423p. Cookstown producer 7 lambs 21kg at £88.50 = 421p. Comber producer 19 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Portadown producer 16 lambs 22kg at £92 = 418p. Cookstown producer 3 lambs 23kg at £92.50 = 402p. Larne producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £86 = 400p.

Hoggets: Dundrod producer 23 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 392p. Cookstown producer 19 hoggets 21.5kg at £84 = 390p. Armagh producer 40 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 382p. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £89 = 378p. Crumlin producer 40 hoggets 24.5kg at £91.50 = 373p.Portadown producer 11 hoggets 21kg at £78 = 371p. Lisburn producer 21 hoggets 24.5kg at £91 = 371p. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 23kg at 83 = 370p. Cookstown producer 3 hoggets 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Carnlough producer 55 hoggets 21kg at £76 = 362p. Lurgan producer 3 hoggets 24kg at £86.50 = 360p. Templepatrick producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p. Crumlin producer 3 hoggets 23kg at £82 = 356p. Doagh producer 23 hoggets 25kg at £89 = 356p.

Heavy hoggets: Portaferry producer 25 hoggets 26kg at £91. Aldergrove producer 7 hoggets 26.5kg at £90. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 30kg at £90. Magherafelt producer 23 hoggets 29kg at £90. Ballymena producer 66 hoggets 26kg at £90. Crumlin producer 18 hoggets 25kg at £90. Portadown producer 12 hoggets 29kg at £90. Dromara producer 40 hoggets 26kg at £90. Ballywalter producer 10 hoggets 29kg at £90. Ballywalter producer 11 hoggets 27kg at £90. Banbridge producer 42 hoggets 26kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Dundonald producer 2 Texels at £133. Dundonald producer 4 Texels at £120. Ballywalter producer 10 Charollais at £117. Dundonald producer 11 Texels at £111. Portaferry producer 26 Beltex at £106. Ballywalter producer 7 Texels at £106. Comber producer 19 Suffolks at £104. Ballinderry producer 10 Suffolks at £106. Crumlin producer single Suffolk at £99. Ballyclare producer 3 Suffolks at £98. Randalstown producer 7 Suffolks at £98. Antrim producer 14 Suffolks at £96. Larne producer single Suffolk at £96. Ballymena producer 12 Suffolks at £96. Crumlin producer 29 Suffolks at £93.

The office and mart will be closed on Easter Monday and will be open as usual on Monday, April 24th.