Massereene Mart: Top quality lambs with firm trade

Another tremendous entry of top quality lambs at Massereene Mart met a similar trade to last week.

Lightweights selling from 355p to 384p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £84.50.

Heavy lots selling from £90 to £98 per head.

Cast ewes met a dull trade with only continentals meeting a strong demand, and selling up to £96 for Texels.

LAMB PRICES: Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 22kg at £84 = 382p. Cookstown producer 29 lambs 23kg at £87.50 = 380p. Newtownards producer 40 lambs 21kg at £79 = 378p. Carrickfergus producer 3 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 375p. Dundrod producer 5 lambs 23kg at £85 = 370p. Mallusk producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £82.50 = 367p. Mallusk producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £79 = 367p. Dundrod producer 40 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Cairncastle producer 6 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Randalstown producer 31 lambs 24.5kg at £89 = 363p. Dromara producer 24 lambs 23.5kg at £85 = 362p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 23kg at £83 = 361p. Antrim producer 28 lambs 23kg at £83 = 361p. Ballinderry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £83 = 361p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 25.5kg at £92 = 361p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 25kg at £90 = 360p. Ballycarry producer 30 lambs 25kg at £90 = 360p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 19.5kg at £70 = 359p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £88 = 359p. Nutts Corner producer 49 lambs 24.5kg at £88 = 359p. Ballygally producer 5 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 359p. Aldergrove producer 9 lambs 26kg at £93 = 358p. Hillsborough producer 11 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Glenavy producer 30 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Crumlin producer 50 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Larne producer 8 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Parkgate producer 14 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Carrickfergus producer 8 lambs 23.5kg at £84 = 357p. Ballymena producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £87.50 = 357p. Ballycarry producer 11 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Antrim producer 114 lambs 21kg at £75 = 357p. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £84 = 357p. Aghalee producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £76.50 = 356p. Ballinderry producer 15 lambs 25kg at £89 = 356p. Hillsborough producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Crumlin producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Randalstown producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Armagh producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Mallusk producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Carrickfergus producer 13 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p. Carrickfergus producer 24 lambs 21kg at £74.50 = 355p. Ballymena producer 21 lambs 20kg at £71 = 355p. Larne producer 5 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p.

Heavy lambs: Crumlin producer 10 lambs 28kg at £98. Ballynahinch producer 40 lambs 26kg at £96. Banbridge producer 30 lambs 26kg at £94. Ballymena producer 24 lambs 26kg at £94. Aldergrove producer 9 lambs 26kg at £93. Ballymena producer 46 lambs 27kg at £92. Ballycarry producer 2 lambs 26kg at £91. Ballywalter producer 39 lambs 26kg at £90. Lurgan producer 45 lambs 26kg at £90. Magherafelt producer 25 lambs 25kg at £90.

CAST EWES: Greyabbey producer 6 Texels at £96. Tobermore producer 12 Suffolks at £82. Hillsborough producer single Suffolk at £76. Ahoghill producer 9 Suffolks at £74. Ballywalter producer 4 Suffolks at £80. Banbridge producer 26 crossbreds at £70. Newtownards producer 3 Suffolks at £68. Dundrod producer 6 crossbreds at £65. Armagh producer 20 crossbreds at £65. Ballymena producer 24 crossbreds at £61.