Massereene: Tremendous entry of prime hoggets and cast ewes

Another tremendous entry of prime hoggets and cast ewes at Monday’s sales at Massereene.

Lightweight hoggets meeting the best demand selling from 330p to 376p per kg for a pen of Dorsets 20.5kg at 77. Heavy hoggets sold from 79 to 82 per head.

Prices: Doagh producer 20 hoggets 20.5kg at 77 = 376p. Comber producer 16 hoggets 22kg at 80 = 364p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 83 = 362p. Crumlin producer 6 hoggets 21kg at 75.50 = 360p. Dromore producer 21 hoggets 23kg at 81.50 = 355p. Cookstown producer 29 hoggets 21kg at 74 = 352p. Dundrod producer 22 hoggets 22kg at 77 = 350p. Templepatrick producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 349p. Carrickfergus producer 13 hoggets 20kg at 69.50 = 348p. Carnlough producer 64 hoggets 21.5kg at 74.50 = 347p. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 22kg at 76 = 345p. Ballinderry producer 6 Ballymena producer single Charollais at 84. Cookstown producer 7 hoggets 20kg at 69 = 345p. Ballycarry producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at 77 = 342p. Templepatrick producer 15 hoggets 22.5kg at 77 = 342p. Ballymena producer 69 hoggets 22.5kg at 77 = 342p. Templepatrick producer 59 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p. Templepatrick poducer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p. Glenarm producer 22 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Dromara producer 13 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Ballinderry producer 22 hoggets 23kg at 77.50 = 337p. Ballymena producer 26 hoggets 22.5kg at 75.50 = 336p. Crumlin producer 41 hoggets 23.5kg at 79 = 336p. Whitehead producer 28 hoggets 23.5kg at 79 = 336p. Doagh producer 11 hoggets 23.5kg at 79 = 336p. Larne producer 9 hoggets 22.5kg at 75.50 = 336p. Ballycarry producer 5 hoggets 21.5kg at 72 = 335p. Doagh producer 10 hoggets 23kg at 77 = 335p. Crumlin producer 25 hoggets 23.5kg at 78.50 = 334p. Ballynahinch producer 41 hoggets 24kg at 80 = 333p. Broughshane producer 13 hoggets 22.5kg at 75 = 333p. Dunadry producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at 75 = 333p. Dunadry producer 12 hoggets 21kg at 70 = 333p. Randalstown producer 16 hoggets 21kg at 70 = 333p.

Heavy hoggets: Magherafelt producer 40 hoggets 26kg at 82. Kircubbin producer 20 hoggets 29kg at 82. Cookstown producer 34 hoggets 26kg at 81.50. Ballymena producer 39 hoggets 26kg at 81.50. Crumlin producer 29 hoggets 26kg at 80.50. Dundrod producer 44 hoggets 26kg at 81. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 24.5kg at 80. Crumlin producer 14 hoggets 24kg at 80. Larne producer 12 hoggets 24.5kg at 80. Larne producer 4 hoggets 26kg at 80.50. Newtownards producer 50 hoggets 26kg at 80.50. Carnlough producer 50 hoggets 25kg at 79.

Good numbers of cast ewes coming forward, Ballymena producer 2 Texels at 96. Moira producer 2 Texels at 95. Moira producer single Suffolk at 93. Ballywalter producer 4 Suffolks at 90. Glenarm producer 4 Charollais at 88. Ballycarry producer 2 Suffolks at 84. Ballymena producer 23 Suffolks at 83. Ballinderry producer 10 Charollais at 86. Carrowdore producer 5 crossbreds at 75. Larne producer 13 horned ewes at 53.