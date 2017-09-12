Massive entry of 1,647 cattle come under the hammer at Clogher Mart

A massive entry of 1,647 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart with a good steady demand reported in all sections.

In the fatstock ring a large entry produced a very strong demand with beef cows selling to £1,877 for a 820kg Limousin at £229 per 100kg, 790kg Limousin to £204 (£1,611), 700kg Limousin to £192 (£1,344) and 590kg Limousin to £191 (£1,127).

Cow heifers sold to £225 for a 630kg Belgian Blue (£1,417.50), 640kg Limousin to £196 (£1,254), 550kg Limousin to £193 (£1,061.50) and 630kg Limousin to £192 (£1,209.60).

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold to £131 per 100kg top twenty average for cows and cow heifers was £185 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES IN THIS SECTION:

Lisbellaw producer 820kg Limousin to £229. Newry producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £225. Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £204 and 700kg Limousin to £192. Portadown producer 640kg Limousin to £196. Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £193. Armagh producer 630kg Limousin to £192. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £191. Dungannon producer 620kg Charolais to £186. Pomeroy producer 540kg Limousin to £185, 530kg Limousin to £181 and 600kg Charolais to £180. Omagh producer 600kg Limousin to £183. Aughnacloy producer 550kg Limousin to £182 and 650kg Limousin to £174. Omagh producer 610kg Charolais to £180. Portadown producer 560kg Limousin to £178 and 810kg Charolais to £175. Carrickmore producer 660kg Charolais to £176. Newry producer 680kg Charolais to £174.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £172 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £131 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 990kg Limousin to £155. 930kg Limousin to £153. 770kg Charolais to £149. 780kg Limousin to £145. 990kg Charolais to £145. 1,050kg Charolais to £145. 1,130kg Charolais to £142. 1,040kg Charolais to £140. 930kg Charolais to £137. 850kg Charolais to £134. 930kg Simmental to £131. 1,120kg Charolais to £131. 630kg Jersey to £110. 620kg Jersey to £110. 860kg Shorthorn beef to £98.

FAT STEERS (overage): 660kg Limousin to £177. 590kg Limousin to £175. 630kg Charolais to £170. 570kg Belgian Blue to £169. 590kg Belgian Blue to £169. 610kg Belgian Blue to £168. 780kg Charolais to £146. 860kg Charolais to £145. 790kg Belgian Blue to £138. 600kg Friesian to £135.

FAT STEERS (underage): 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £204. 520kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £192. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 610kg Hereford to £187, 600kg Hereford to £187, 690kg Hereford to £184, 630kg Hererford to £184. 720kg Saler to £174. 600kg Charolais to £166. 510kg Friesian to £145. 470kg Montbeliarde to £140. Friesians sold from £94 to £122 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 420kg Limousin to £195. 630kg Charolais to £189. 630kg Charolais to £184. 460kg Belgian Blue to £184. 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 440kg Limousin to £182. 530kg Limousin to £179. 430kg Limousin to £178. 540kg Limousin to £172. 570kg Limousin to £164. 480kg Hereford to £158. 580kg Holstein to £153. 520kg Friesian to £148.

STORE BULLOCKS (412): A large entry this week sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,560 for a 740kg Charolais (£211), 790kg Charolais to £1,540, 790kg Charolais to £1,520, 730kg Limousin to £1,485, 760kg Charolais to £1,485, 740kg Charolais to £1,480, 730kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,475, 660kg Limousin to £1,405 and 680kg Limousin to £1,400 for an Armagh producer. G McKenna, Armagh 710kg Charolais to £1,470, 730kg Charolais to £1,455 and 660kg Limousin to £1,450. M Campbell, Armagh 680kg Limousin to £1,435, 680kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,435, 730kg Simmental to £1,425, 710kg Charolais to £1,415, 670kg Charolais to £1,415, 630kg Limousin to £1,400 and 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,400.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: N McCleery, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,150, 480kg Charolais to £1,100, 450kg Charolais to £1,090, 490kg Limousin to £1,080 and 440kg Charolais to £1,005. M McGirr, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1,130. T Quinn, Galbally 460kg Charolais to £1,095 and 450kg Charolais to £1,055. F McGirr, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,070. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,075. R A Elliott, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,065. A McKenna, Augher 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050 and 440kg Limousin to £1,005. R Harkness, Crumlin 490kg Limousin to £1,045. S McGlinchey, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,010. F McStay, Lurgan 450kg Charolais to £1000 twice.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J McAninley (Junior), Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £840. D White, Portadown 340kg Charolais to £730. T Quinn, Dungannon 320kg Charolais to £700 and 350kg Limousin to £650 twice.

STORE HEIFERS (263): Another large entry produced a very strong demand with forward lots selling to £1,580 for a 720kg Charolais (£219.40) and £1,480 for a 690kg Charolais (£214.50) for N Cochrane, Craigavon. B L Kelly and Sons, Dungannon 720kg Charolais to £1,440 and 610kg Charolais to £1,275. T McGready, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,405. S Conlin, Fivemiletown 690kg Simmental to £1,340. J J Hobson, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,340, 600kg Charolais to £1,280, 560kg Limousin to £1,250 and 560kg Limousin to £1,235. G Johnston, Stewartstown 620kg Limousin to £1,330. K Berry, Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1,325 and 650kg Charolais to £1,275. J McMinn, Galbally 590kg Limousin to £1,275. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 570kg Limousin to £1,255, 570kg Limousin to £1,250 and 590kg Limousin to £1,240. P J Corrigan, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,255 and 600kg Charolais to £1,235. Des Wilson, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1,235.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: S McConnell, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1,140 (£237.50) and 490kg Limousin to £1,080 (£220). H McClure, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,075 (£229) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,070 (£218), 460kg Simmental to £1,050 (£228), 460kg Charolais to £1,025, 450kg Charolais to £1,000, 460kg Charolais to £1,000, 450kg Charolais to £1,000, and 435kg Charolais to £990. Harvey Keys, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,065. P Colman, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1,060. L Potts, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,055. Clogher producer 480kg Charolais to £1,055. G Johnston, Stewartstown 500kg Limousin to £1,055. S Cassidy, Fintona 490kg Simmental to £1,050. G Haughey, Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1,040. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,030. G Hagan, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,015.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: H McClure, Fivemiletown 390kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £855. J Lee, Derrylin 400kg Charolais to £820, 370kg Charolais to £750 and 320kg Charolais to £625. J A Little, Newtownbutler 400kg Charolais to £815, 350kg Charolais to £815, 360kg Charolais to £800, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. S McNabb, Omagh 340kg Limousin to £805. C McCardle, Middletown 390kg Limousin to £800, 340kg Limousin to £795, 340kg Limousin to £780, R B Woods, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £745. H Duggan, Galbally 370kg Belgian Blue to £730. G Cadden, Lisnaskea 370kg Limousin to £705.

WEANLINGS: A larger turnout this week sold to a very sharp demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,110 for a 440kg Charolais (£250), 400kg Charolais to £1,100 (£275) for Brian Collins, Brookeborough. W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £1,085 (£252). G Birney, Lisnaskea 450kg Charolais to £1,030 and 440kg Charolais to £930. B McCullagh, Omagh 340kg Charolais to £1,020 (£300), 330kg Charolais to £990 (£300) and 310kg Charolais to £990 (£319) W H Harpur, Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £1,005 and 430kg Charolais to £915. J Conlin, Tempo 410kg Charolais to £1,000. P Sommerville, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £950, 430kg Charolais to £895, and 400kg Charolais to £895. T Smyth, Dromore 400kg Charolais to £945. J P Murray, Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £940 and 360kg Charolais to £930. Sean Smyth, Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £930. R Pollock, Glenavy 380kg Limousin to £925. Patrick Mulligan, Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £910.

WEANLING HEIFERS: W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £975 and 370kg Charolais to £790. Patrick Mulligan, Newtownbutler 360kg Belgian Blue to £950, F McElroy, Augher 450kg Charolais to £930, 450kg Simmental to £905, 360kg Simmental to £870, 380kg Limousin to £800, 430kg Limousin to £800 and 430kg Limousin to £790. J F McKenna, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £895 and 380kg Charolais to £865. L Johnston, Tempo 400kg Charolais. to £880 and 330kg Charolais to £755. W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £870. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 280kg Charolais to £840 and 260kg Charolais to £780. M Donnelly, Loughgall 310kg Simmental to £825. H Mullholland, Glenavy 350kg Charolais to £780. P J Mackle, Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £745.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good selection on offer sold to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £1,740, £1,650 and £1,620 for R Givans, Dungannon. M/S W J and R McConkey, Cookstown £1,680 and £1,380. G H Graham, Kinawley £1,640. E Smith, Ballygawley £1,320. Calved cows sold to £1,640, £1,520, £1,510, £1,400, £1,280, and £1,160 for Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg. Others sold from £1,050. Maiden heifers sold £500 to £570. Special entry Saturday 23th September of 15 Fleckvieh cross Friesian maiden heifers.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A large entry sold to a steady demand with quality lots in short supply however S Armstrong, Enniskillen sold a 2010 cow and bull calf to £1,780. Dungannon producer £1,680 for heifer and heifer calf. M Loughran, Omagh £1,425 for second calver and heifer calf. D Kelly, Ballygawley £1,375 for third calver and bull calf, £1,345 for second calver and bull calf, £1,245 for second calver and bull calf and £1,230 for heifer and bull calf. Dungannon producer £1,375 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. D Donnelly, Sixmilecross £1,375 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,290 for 2012 cow and heifer calf, and £1,200 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. Omagh producer £1,325 for 2011 cow and heifer calf and £1,255 for 09 cow and heifer calf. Lots of others sold from £900.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £585, £530, 520 and £440 for B Breslin, Lisnaskea. Augher producer £530 for Limousin and £405 for Charolais. H McFarland, Trillick £505 and £400 twice for Limousin. J D Patterson, Dungannon £500 for Limousin. K J Finlay, Magheraveely £465 for Simmental. A Hanna, Irvinestown £455 for Simmental and £450 for Charolais. B McBride, Trillick £405 for Charolais.

HEIFERS: Fermanagh producer £495, £485 and £470 for Limousin. L Domer, Sixmilecross £465 for Simmental. Augher producer £465, £460 and £450 for Charolais. P J McCaffery, Belleeks £415 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £400, £390, £385 and £375 for Limousins.

REARED BULLS: K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £750 for Charolais. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £690 and £650 for Charolais. A and A Maguire, Rosslea £680 and £640 for Charolais. P J McCaffery, Belleeks £680 for Charolais. H Mulholland, Glenavy £650 twice for Belgian Blue. Clogher producer £635 for Charolais and £570 for Simmental. D A Wilson, Dungannon £625 for Limousin. P McGovern, Fivemiletown £620 for Charolais. W Mannagh, Omagh £620 for Charolais. J D Patterson, Dungannon £570 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS: L Domer, Sixmilecross £690 for Charolais. G Mulholland, Crumlin £590 for Limousin. C Monteith, Omagh £550 for Simmental and £510 for Charolais and £475 for Limousin. Clogher producer 540 for Charolais and £490 twice for Simmentals. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £535 for Charolais. S Breslin, Lisnaskea £535 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £525 for Simmental. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £520 for Charolais. M Donnelly, Sixmilecross £480 for Limousin.